Kim Kardashian Serves Up A Sexy Look In Barely-There Neon Dress

Kim Kardashian slayed in a tight little mini dress in her most recent social media photo.

On Thursday afternoon, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo of herself rocking a tight ensemble, which put all of her curves on full display.

In the sexy snapshot, Kim is seen sporting a low-cut, neon yellow dress. The gown stopped at her thighs, and flaunted the mother-of-four’s ample cleavage as it popped out of the top, as well as her tiny waist, curvy backside, toned arms, and long, lean legs.

Kardashian wore her waist-length, dark hair pulled halfway up into a ponytail on top of her head and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

Kim also added to her racy style by sporting a pair of dark, oversize sunglasses even though it appeared to be nighttime. The reality star also added clear heels to complete the look.

The photo also included an artistic element and shared an outline of Kim’s silhouette in white sketch print, which she says she made on the Pics Art app.

Kim appears to be walking through a parking lot or garage in the photo, as a black car can be seen behind her.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, appeared in Dayton Ohio last weekend as the couple hosted one of their famous Sunday Service’s in the city just weeks after a mass shooting left nine dead and 27 other injured.

Kim and Kanye brought their oldest two children, North and Saint, with them to the event, which was also hosted by comedian and Ohio native Dave Chapelle.

Loading...

“Dayton, today the whole world is looking at you,” Chapelle stated as he addressed the crowd, adding that even though the town had “been through a tough time,” they were staying strong by sticking together during the dark time.

“We’re still strong and the only way — the best way, that we can honor our fallen is by getting up better than we were before. We will not let those people die in vain,” the comedian added, per People Magazine.

Kanye’s Sunday Service has gained a ton of traction over the past few months, even moving to Coachella to hold a special service on Easter Sunday.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and her family by following the reality star on her social media accounts.