Amber Portwood Attempts To Get Her Arrest Story Out At The ‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion

Amber Portwood will be seen sitting down with Dr. Drew Pinsky on Monday night.

Amber Portwood will be seen sitting down with Dr. Drew Pinsky on the upcoming Teen Mom OG reunion special but she wasn’t in New York City in July to film the episode. Instead, the host flew to her hometown in Indiana, where they taped a solo segment with the mother of two.

On August 29, Us Weekly shared a sneak peek at the interview, which featured Portwood getting upset after Dr. Pinsky brought up her July 5 arrest, during which Portwood was accused of going after her former boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, with a machete as he held their 15-month-old son, James.

According to the report, Portwood was arrested and charged with domestic battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and because her legal situation has not yet been resolved, she’s limited when it comes to what she’s allowed to disclose.

“I really need some assurance,” Portwood told members of her team, who appeared to be seated behind the camera. “Can you talk to my lawyers and just please, figure something out? I want to get my side of the story out.”

Portwood and Glennon were reportedly involved in a feud on July 5, just over a year after welcoming their young son. As Teen Mom OG fans may recall, Portwood and Glennon struck up a romance in summer 2017 after meeting on the set of WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, where Portwood was attempting to mend her strained relationship with former fiancé Matt Baier.

Following their romantic debut on Instagram in August 2017, Portwood and Glennon further confirmed their new romance later that month when they attended the MTV Video Music Awards and posed alongside one another on the red carpet.

While Portwood has been staying silent about her arrest for weeks, her former partner, Glennon, spoke out about their relationship during an interview with Us Weekly magazine earlier this month and accused the longtime reality star of financial threats.

“The financial abuse and ‘familial’ mindset of Amber has never been more clearer [sic] than it is now,” he said at the time. “Any and all money coming in, even in my name, ‘belonged’ to her and that’s how she saw it. She’s made that very clear and the threats were a constant part of life with her.”

To see more of Portwood and her co-stars, don’t miss the two-part reunion special for Teen Mom OG, which begins airing on Monday, September 2 at 9 p.m. and concludes the following night, Tuesday, September 3 at 8 p.m. on MTV.