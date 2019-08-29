Alex Trebek Returns To Host Season 36 Of ‘Jeopardy!’

Alex Trebek will be returning to host the hit game show Jeopardy! On Tuesday, the Jeopardy Twitter account tweeted a video in which Trebek said he was back in action.

“It’s another day at the office for me,” Trebek said, adding that it was an exciting day because so many great things had been happening.

“I have gone through a lot of chemotherapy and thankfully that is now over,” Trebek’s voice said as the video showed him behind the scenes preparing to go on stage.

“I’m on the mend, and that’s all I can hope for right now,” he said.

The clip showed what appeared to be a segment from a taping of the show in which an announcer spoke to the audience, welcoming them to the new season. A camera backstage caught Trebek as he walked onto the stage, waving to the audience.

The clip also showed Trebek having a little fun with the audience. He appeared to be answering a question about who he would want to play him in an autobiography about his life. He jokingly said Betty White, to which the crowd laughed.

The video also showed the taping of a show that happened to be on Trebek’s birthday, which is Jully 22. In the snap, Trebek was seen pointing to a display that asked the question, “Who is 79?”

“We have some exciting things coming up and I can’t wit to share them with all of you,” Trebek said, adding that it was going to be a good year.

In March, Trebek revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He was determined to fight it, and it appears that he has done that. In May, Time magazine reported that Trebek had responded well to treatment and was in “near remission.”

Pancreatic cancer is tough to fight. Time reported that the five-year survival rate is just 7 percent, explaining that it is hard to diagnose.

Trebek said in an interview with People magazine that the news of his remission was “mind-boggling,” per Time. He said that some of the tumors had shrunk by 50 percent. The talk show host credited his good bill of health to the outpouring of support he received from his fans. He also said that doctors “agreed that could very well be a part of this.”

Trebek has been hosting the long-running show since in 1984. Fans of the show can catch the season premiere on September 9.