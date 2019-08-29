iPhone 11 Colors Could Be Revealed In Apple’s Invitation For September Event

Apple sent out invitations Thursday for an event where the company is expected to unveil iPhone models in new colors.

Apple announced Thursday an event it will hold next month where the company is widely believed to unveil a slew of new products, including the company’s next-generation iPhone models, but Apple fanatics are searching the invite it sent to the media in an attempt to find hidden clues about new Apple products.

The invitation, which was sent early Thursday afternoon features text that does not explicitly mention the devices or services that Apple plans to show off at the September event. Instead, the company went for a more vague “by innovation only” line of text.

The invitation could also be a nod to the company’s previous logo, a rainbow-colored Apple, which the company used for more than two decades from 1977 to 1998, according to Vardot. The company adopted a blue logo in 1998, and adopt three more iterations of its iconic fruit design before landing on it’s current monochromatic black logo it started using on a regular basis 2014.

The colors used in Thursday’s event invitation don’t exactly match the classic rainbow colors from its classic logo, though. The colors used in the fruit on the invitation are green, blue, yellow, red, and purple.

According to previous rumors posted by 9to5mac suggested that a successor to the lower-cost iPhone XR would unveiled in white, black, yellow, green, lavender, and red varieties, which seems to match the colors on the event invite.

In the past, according to 9to5mac, Apple event invitations have signaled hints about what the company plans to unveil at its event, though the hints aren’t usually apparent until after the company has finished its announcement. For example, the invitation the company sent out before it released the iPhone X in 2017 featured an Apple logo filled with what would be the phone’s default wallpaper.

Loading...

Earlier his year, according to CNET, the Cupertino, California company seemed to put several Easter eggs in an invitation that the company sent out for its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) where it unveils new versions of its Mac OS, iOS and iPad OS operating systems. The invitation seemed to provide clues about mouse support on iPad models, a new Mac Pro model, and the company’s decision to discontinue iTunes by splitting it into separate applications.

In addition to the new colors expected on the iPhone XR’s successor, Apple is rumored to announce improvements to the iPhone’s camera system and improvements to FaceID, the technology that Apple unveiled in 2017 as a way for users to unlock their devices with a scan of their face. The design of the phone is expected to remain largely unchanged, as the company is rumored to be saving bigger upgrades for its iPhone model in 2020.