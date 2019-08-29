Friday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jason Warns Franco As His ‘Drew’ Confusion Continues

General Hospital spoilers for Friday’s episode suggest that Jason will approach Franco, who believes he’s Drew, and caution him about hurting people close to both of them. It seems likely that this conversation will be about Elizabeth and her sons, and fans will be anxious to check out this exchange.

The sneak peek for the episode airing on Friday, August 29, set the stage for this conversation. Earlier this week, viewers watched as Franco went to Elizabeth’s house and talked with both Liz and Cameron. Unfortunately, he’s still stuck hanging onto Drew’s memories, and he is resistant to letting himself get close to Liz or her boys.

As Cameron noted in an emotional conversation with Jason, the experience Franco is going through now does bear some similarities to what Jason went through himself years ago. Nobody knows for certain how to handle this complicated situation regarding Drew’s memories, but General Hospital spoilers hint that Jason may get involved more than might be typical for him.

The preview for Friday shows Jason telling Franco/Drew that he cannot stand by and watch Franco hurt “them.” As fans know, shortly before this memory swapping incident, Jason and Elizabeth had a rather intense conversation about Franco and Jason’s continued dislike of him. Jason is protective not just of his biological son Jake, but of the family as a whole.

Now, it seems that Jason will be feeling especially protective of Liz and all three of her boys as “Drew” continues to do what he wants with little consideration of those around him. How will Franco respond to this? General Hospital spoilers don’t reveal much more yet, but it seems likely that he’ll resist doing much of anything that his “twin” wants him to do.

The sneak peek also revealed that Elizabeth will talk with Scott, Franco’s dad, during Friday’s episode. Scott is understandably rattled and worried about Franco, and he appears to be a bit lost in figuring out what to do next.

General Hospital spoilers share that Liz will tell Scott, in a rather stern tone, that what she is suggesting is the only way to get Franco back. It seems Scott will be hesitant to follow whatever path it is that Elizabeth proposes, and they are all struggling to figure out how to navigate this complicated situation.

SheKnows Soaps details that during the coming week, Cameron will continue to struggle. He will try to help out at home, but he’ll also become confrontational in another situation. Liz will be doing her best to keep a level head with all of this, and all signs point toward this situation taking a while yet to resolve.

Will Elizabeth find a way to get Franco his true memories back, and if so, how long will it take? How destructive will things get with Kim, Liz, the boys, and others in his orbit as this plays out? General Hospital spoilers for the fall season should be out soon, and these should give fans a sense of where this storyline is headed next.