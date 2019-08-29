Kate Upton Shuts Down Instagram In Plunging Black Dress With Thigh Slit

Kate Upton may have built her career on modeling bikinis, but this Sports Illustrated face has come a long way since her early days fronting the magazine. The model and actress is now a Hollywood face, with a career that’s taken her into movies such as The Other Woman and The Layover. Kate appears to have joined the swarm of celebrities currently taking over the Venice Film Festival, although the star didn’t wait for the red carpet ops to share her look.

Earlier today, Kate took to Instagram. The 27-year-old posted an unarguably classy look, but the blonde’s slinky dress wasn’t hiding her assets.

Kate’s photo showed her looking glamorous as she graced some old stone steps. The star had been photographed full-length. Given that her stunning black dress was making her look a veritable picture, fans were likely glad that the snap didn’t come as a selfie. Kate was flaunting her sizzling body in a strappy black number, with a thigh-high slit flashing a long pair of legs. A daring neckline delivered a fair amount of cleavage, but this look definitely won’t be landing on the worst-dressed pile.

Kate accessorized her sleek gown with a matching pair of stilettos bearing jewel-encrusted elements as this is, after all, a major event. Kate’s trademark blonde locks were worn down with a side parting, and statement red lipstick added ravishing touches.

Kate’s update definitely didn’t go unnoticed. With over 62,000 likes clocked in just 40 minutes, this was one photo that was gripping Instagram. The same time frame brought over 450 fans into the post’s comments section. Unsurprisingly, Kate’s fans appeared to have nothing but good words for the chic look.

Kate’s confidence may have been a stress-free deal back in the day, but the star is now a mother. With the pressures of a Hollywood image, this hard-hitter has managed to harness a positivity to her body mentality that’s nothing short of impressive. Speaking to Health, Kate revealed that her philosophies are, indeed, balanced.

“The thing about focusing on your own journey and strength is that you see the results more quickly. Instead of beating yourself up about the number on the scale, you notice when you get stronger. It’s a healthier mindset, one that took me a while to get to. That’s really what I wanted to share with others.”

Kate wouldn’t be the only celebrity mother who has embraced positivity. Khloe Kardashian, Eva Longoria, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams all seem part of the club.