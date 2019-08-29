Model Paris Dylan Shows Off Killer Figure As She Spills Out Of American Flag Bikini

Paris Dylan’s latest Instagram post is one of her sexiest to date.

As those who follow Paris on social media are well-aware, the black-haired beauty is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure in a wide-range of different outfits including bikinis, crop tops, booty shorts, and lingerie. Paris boasts an Instagram following of nearly 500,000 and each and every social media share earns her plenty of reviews from her loyal fans. In the most recent social media update, Paris goes red, white, and blue.

For the photo op, the model stands in a backyard with gorgeous green trees and a pool behind her. She wears her long, dark locks down and at her back as she looks off into the distance and flashes her pearly whites. Dylan also dons a face full of makeup that is complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss, and highlighter. The model playfully grabs the top of her bikini in the photo while her killer figure is on display.

While clad in a stars and stripes bikini top, Paris leaves almost nothing to be desired as she puts on a chesty display for her legion of fans. The white bottoms are just as sexy, fitting the stunner like a glove. Her toned legs and taut tummy take center stage in the shot and Paris’ body looks nothing short of stunning.

The post has only been live on the social media star’s page for a short time but it’s earned her a lot of attention from fans, racking up over 11,000 likes in addition to well over 200 comments. Many fans asked Dylan where she got her stunning bikini while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few others had no words and flooded Dylan’s Instgram page with heart and flame emoji instead.

“She should be (crowned) as miss universe!!!,” one follower commented on the post.

“Proud to be an American,” another Instagram user wrote with an American flag emoji.

“Always such a pleasure to enjoy your tremendous Body,” one more wrote with a series of different emoji.

Paris first gained fame on an episode of MTV’s hit show Catfish and since then, her popularity has been sky rocketing. In an interview with Guy Hut, the model opened up about her career and life and how she got to where she is today. She even shared that she has a passion for sports and loves to watch when she isn’t working.

“Well, Tim Lincecum is my most favorite ever… I love the SF Giants… For football I like Sam Bradford of the St Louis Rams,” she shared when asked about her favorite sports team.

Dylan seems to be pretty well rounded!