Jennifer Lopez Twerks Poolside, Strips Down To White Swimsuit & Zero Makeup In Rare Video

Jennifer Lopez has delivered some rare content. As The Daily Mail reports today, the “Dinero” singer took to YouTube this week with a video that didn’t deliver the usual, polished look seen from the star. JLo may take to Instagram with the odd makeup-free selfie, but a glammed-up finish is the standard from this music superstar.

JLo’s video came as a tour diary – It’s My Party has been making headlines ever since the singer kicked it off earlier this year. With global appearances, headline-making outfits, and a reminder that this 50-year-old is still in the game, the tour seems to have done way more than mark JLo blowing out fifty candles on the cake.

The video seemed to show a mash-up of the singer’s best moments. While glittering stage looks were included, the headline-making today seemed to stem from one part of the star’s footage. The Daily Mail chronicled a touching family moment that saw Jennifer spend quality time with her twins Max and Emme, although it likewise noted a white swimsuit display, some poolside twerking, plus the star appearing with zero makeup. Lopez was seen shaking her stuff poolside in a white robe, although it looked like she’d taken it off to catch some rays. With close-up images also showing the singer’s fresh-faced beauty, this video seemed to tick boxes on absolutely every front.

It’s been a busy year for Lopez. Alongside kicking off her global tour and marking her birthday landmark, the singer has made headlines for getting engaged – fans had been wondering how long Alex Rodgriguez would be maintaining the boyfriend status before being bumped up to fiancé. The status changed with a stunning social media announcement that saw Lopez proposed to on a beach, with the resulting fist of a diamond ring now solidly on her finger. The marriage will be JLo’s fourth, although many fans seem to think Alex is the one for her.

Wedding talk has been non-stop for fans ever since the engagement. A source reporting to Life & Style suggested that a huge bash could be expected.

“She’s decided this should be the most star-studded, opulent ceremony that will go down in history as the most lavish celebrity wedding of all time. She’s aware it’ll be a fine line between classy and over-the-top so she’s working with a team of high-end planners and lifestyle experts to weigh up options,” they said.

The Daily Mail seemed more focused on JLo’s sweet family moment, poolside twerk, and makeup-free swimsuit today, but this sensation is a headline-maker for just about every reason these days.