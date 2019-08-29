Taylor Swift Fans Enraged At Kellyanne Conway’s Attack On The Singer

Kellyanne Conway is in hot water with Taylor Sift fans. After the White House counsel said that Swift “handily” lost in a battle against Donald Trump, Swifties came to the singer’s defense in a series of brutal takedowns on social media.

If you’re wondering how a member of Donald Trump’s White House got into a Twitter fight with a pop singer and her fans, it all started when Swift pushed for equality at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. Swift promoted the LGBTQ Equality Act while accepting her award for video of the year, according to People Magazine. The singer asked people to sign her petition in support of the act and called for Donald Trump’s White House to respond while making a gesture of checking her watch to indicate that addressing the issue is overdue.

A few days later, Conway appeared on Fox News, as The Inquisitr reported, and criticized Swift’s political commentary.

“When Hollywood and singers and all go political, it sounds in the moment like it’s very popular, and we’ve seen so many times where it backfires and it blows up,” Conway said. “She’s also somebody who went up against President Trump head to head in the United States Senate race in Tennessee and lost handily.”

Conway was referring to a race in the singer’s home state last year where Swift endorsed Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen in Tennessee for his bid for Senate. Bredesen ultimately lost to Republican Marsha Blackburn.

The response from Swift fans was… swift.

One person said that it was time for all Swift fans to take Conway down.

SWIFTIES ITS TIME. WEVE BEEN TRAINING FOR THIS MOMENT. THIS IS THE BOSS LEVEL. WE MUST TAKE DOWN KELLYANNE CONWAY. https://t.co/2dpb3CZJHT — ryan ferreira (@ryanferreira) August 29, 2019

“Love it! @KellyannePolls is soooooo obviously envious of @taylorswift13. First of all, Taylor has a heart and a soul reminding us of the Good Witch of the West; Kellyanne is the Wicked Witch of America,” tweeted one fan.

Another pointed out on Twitter that Conway was pushing young voters who didn’t cast their ballots in the last election to show up next year.

“Good job Kellyanne,” they wrote.

Swift, who has recently become more vocal politically, has been frequently critical of Trump and his policies. Earlier this week, according to People, she called out the president for “gaslighting the American public.” She said that Trump doesn’t respect the right to debate and disagree and that he views the government as “an autocracy.”

She has also said that she is pro-choice and finds the battle to reduce women’s reproductive choices concerning.