Latina Bombshell Yovanna Ventura Barely Contains NSFW Parts In Tiny Blue Bikini

Yovanna Ventura is melting Instagram with another NSFW post.

As those who follow Yovanna on Instagram know, she is incredibly popular on the platform and she regularly shows of her killer body wherever she travels across the globe. Currently, the model is in Miami where she has been putting on a sexy display for her fans. In the most recent post, Ventura turns heads while striking a sexy pose onboard a yacht.

In the stunning new shot, Ventura sits on the tanning pad in front of a boat and she looks the part of a tourist. While clad in a tiny powder blue swimsuit, the bombshell shows off her fit physique in a tiny triangle top and a pair of matching bottoms with floss-like sides that flaunt her toned and tanned legs. He taut tummy is also on display in the image and it looks like her hard work at the gym is paying off.

The model leans back on one arm and puts the other one on her knee. Ventura stares directly into the camera and purses her lip for the shot. She appears to be makeup-free in the photo, wearing her long, dark locks down and slightly waved as they flow in the wind. The model completes her look with a sheer white cover-up as well as a pair of funky white sunglasses.

The photo has only been live on her account for a short time but it’s earned her plenty of attention fro fans with over 89,000 likes in addition to 540-plus comments. Some followers commented on the photo to let her know that she looks lovely in Miami while countless others gushed over her body.

“You’re such goals,” one follower gushed with a series of emoji.

“Honestly you came out very beautiful,wooow perfect woman does not exist…,” another wrote with a single red heart emoji.

“Gorgeous lady hot bikini,” one more wrote.

As mentioned before, the model has been showing off her amazing figure a lot in recent weeks. The Inquisitr previously shared that Ventura got sexy in a two piece set that left little to be desired. In the beautiful double-photo update, Ventura stood in what appears to be a mall. She struck a pose front and center and wore her long, dark locks down and straight along with a face full of beautiful makeup that included blush and lip gloss. The social media star covered the majority of her face with a pair of two-toned blue and white sunglasses while she showed off her ripped figure in a sexy outfit.

That photo garnered over 153,000 likes.