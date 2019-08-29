Lamar Odom Accidentally Reveals Who His ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Partner Is For Season 28

The new celebrities attached to Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars are throwing themselves into intense rehearsals beginning this week. Lamar Odom was spotted in the parking lot next to the dance studio this week and it looks like he accidentally let the cat out of the bag in terms of the identity of his DWTS partner. It appears that Lamar will be hitting the dance floor with Peta Murgatroyd, just as had been leaked earlier this week.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, some early speculation suggested that Jenna Johnson would be with Lamar. However, as additional Dancing with the Stars spoilers emerged, things shifted a bit. Jenna is believed to be with Queer Eye star Karamo Brown and then it was teased that Lamar and Peta would be together.

Now, a video posted to YouTube under the account “Hollywood To You” seems to catch Lamar confirming that he’s with Peta. Lamar and his girlfriend Sabrina Parr are asked as they’re walking into the studio who he hopes he’s paired with for DWTS. Lamar replies simply with Peta’s name, and after a moment, Sabrina turns and repeats Peta’s name as it had been hard to catch what Lamar initially said.

Technically, the question to the pair was who he would like to be paired with rather than who he is paired with for DWTS. However, given the spoilers that have already been circulating plus the way that Lamar and Sabrina replied to the question, it sounds as if the pair accidentally confirmed a rumor they didn’t intend to confirm.

ABC is angling to surprise the general viewing public by revealing the official pairings during the upcoming premiere. However, DWTS spoiler fans are not just sitting back and waiting for the big announcement.

For example, The Inquisitr earlier noted that The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown has seemingly been confirmed to be with Alan Bersten. Fans are uncovering additional partnerships as they dig around online and watch for clues and slip-ups and lots of juicy tidbits have surfaced.

There are still a few unknowns in terms of the Season 28 pairings. However, Dancing with the Stars spoilers regarding these partnerships seem to be emerging at a pretty rapid pace now. Not only are some show insiders managing to get some scoop here and there, but photographers are keeping a close eye on the dance studio and it’s tricky for the celebrities and professional dancers to avoid being spotted.

Loading...

How will Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd do together this fall on Dancing with the Stars? This is Peta’s first season back in a while and it looks like DWTS fans will be keeping a close eye on how this duo does when Season 28 kicks into gear on Monday, September 16.