Farrah Abraham Commands Attention As She Busts Out Of Blue Dress

Farrah Abraham isn’t shy about showing off her curves, and she’s proving it in her latest social media snapshot.

On Thursday, Abraham took to her Instagram Story to share a brand new photo of herself with the owners of Murano Glass as she popped out of plunging blue dress.

In the photograph, the former Teen Mom OG star is seen wearing a blue floral mini dress with puffy sleeves. The neckline dips down to show off Abraham’s massive cleavage as the dress can barely contain her eye-popping curves.

The reality star had her long, sandy brown hair parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

Abraham also sported full glam when it came to her makeup look, wearing darkened eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, long lashes, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a light pink color on her famously plumped lips.

Abraham dressed up her style by sporting some dangling earrings and a large red necklace as she smiled for the camera.

The owners of the company flanked Abraham, and both looked dapper as they wore sport jackets over casual shirts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Abraham has been very dedicated to her health and fitness over the past few years, and she recently opened up about her workout routine, as well as some of her favorite exercises.

“I love my body. Like, I am the healthiest I have ever been. I am the happiest. I am not so fit like I was last year. I am more feminine now. So, I have been enjoying it, I really have been,” she told Life & Style.

“Boxing is always great, I am not going to lie, but I have been mixing [it] up. I have been doing Pilates. I have been doing just stretching — just pure stretching classes — nothing else,” Abraham continued.

In addition, Abraham revealed that she loves exercising so much that she’s even been doing it two times a day.

“There have been a lot of good new workouts. So, I am kind of like doing two-a-days, but [with] a different workout regimen,” Abraham added of her fitness regimen.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Abraham’s life as a single mother, as well as her sexy photos by following the former Teen Mom OG star on her social media accounts.