Justin Bieber Leads Worship At His Church

The singer lead his fellow worshipers in song.

As Beliebers are well-aware, Justin Bieber is a devout Christian. On Wednesday night, the 25-year-old was able to lead worship service at Churchome in Beverly Hills, reports TMZ. The “I Don’t Care” singer was introduced on stage by his pal, Pastor Judah Smith. The pastor said that he met Justin in Toronto when the singer was just eight-years-old.

“He’s always been a worshiper… I want to be a part of a church where everyone is given a fair [chance] to share their gift to contribute to the community and so far be it from me to stand in the way of someone who clearly has a gift to lead worship,” stated the pastor, causing the crowd to cheer.

Justin told his fellow worshipers that he has been hesitant about performing at the church. He claimed he did not want to feel like he was headlining a concert when he was worshipping God.

“I’ve… not done this ’cause I… don’t want people to think this is… a show,” explained Justin.

Justin proceeded to lead the church in song, dazzling the congregation with his beautiful voice. TMZ noted that he did not stick to the song’s lyrics. However, his congregation either did not notice or enjoyed Justin’s changes to the song.

The “Sorry” singer discussed his faith to Vogue in February. During the interview, Justin noted that his celibacy allowed him to have a better relationship with God. He went on to say that he believes his devotion has been the reason he has been blessed in his marriage to Hailey Baldwin.

“I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul… I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result,” said Justin.

The singer, however, clarified that he does not view himself to be overly religious. He stated that he believes in Jesus and attends weekly services but is not a fanatic. Justin added that he does not want to be misconstrued as someone who tolerates bigotry due to his religion.

In 2018, a source told People that their church was one of Justin and Hailey’s favorite date spots. The publication pointed out that Justin has a habit of bringing along his significant other to services. While they were dating, Selena Gomez was also often seen accompanying Justin at his place of worship.

According to Seventeen, Justin will be releasing a new album later this year.