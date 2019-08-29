Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Detective Sanchez Grills Ridge & Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, August 30 reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will need to dodge some hard-hitting questions from Detective Alex Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez). The cop knows that there’s more to Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) accident than what they are letting on, per Highlight Hollywood.

Brooke pushed Thomas when she thought that he was intimidating her daughter at Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) house. From Brooke’s perspective, Thomas had gone rogue after Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) nearly forced him to confess that he had known that Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) was alive. She was worried that Thomas would take his anger out on Hope after she told him that their marriage was over. Brooke repeatedly told Ridge that his son was dangerous and that she was concerned that he would hurt Hope.

So, when she arrived at Steffy’s house and saw that Thomas was holding Hope by her wrists, she dashed outside. She yanked Hope from his grasp and pushed Thomas away. The designer then fell backward and over the ledge. They rushed Thomas to the hospital where his prognosis looks grim. Thomas is currently fighting for his life and is in a coma.

Do you think Ridge can forgive Brooke? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/vrKE8TOCy5 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 29, 2019

However, Hope clarified what had happened on the balcony. She told her mother, Ridge, and Liam that Thomas had not been threatening her. In fact, he had apologized for his actions. She said that it seemed as if he had finally woken up and realized what he had done.

Ridge was furious because Hope’s version of events mirrored what he saw take place. He saw Brooke intentionally push Thomas, and according to the dressmaker, it was not an accident. Brooke cried when she realized that she had read the situation wrong.

Do you think Brooke and Ridge can make it through this family tragedy? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/hNOIX1yIO9 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 27, 2019

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Det. Sanchez will interrogate Brooke and Ridge about Thomas’ accident. He knows that Thomas could also be involved in Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) accident and wants to know how it all ties together. It appears as if the detective will have some hard questions for the married couple.

An interesting possibility could be that Brooke won’t be charged with attempted murder. B&B fans will remember that Doctor Jordan Armstrong (Vincent Irizarry) asked the family if Thomas had been acting strangely before the fall. Perhaps the doctor will find that Thomas had an underlying condition which could explain his fall.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.