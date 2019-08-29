Sofia Richie Wows Instagram In Spandex Shorts & Crop Top

Sofia Richie is flaunting her famous figure all over Instagram, and her fans are loving it. On Thursday, the model wowed her followers with yet another stunning photo.

In the sexy snapshot, Sofia is seen standing against a white wall as she shows off her modeling skills and gives a sultry stare into the camera.

Sofia rocks long, blonde hair, which she has pulled up into a ponytail high on her head. She pulls at the end of her mane to show its length and gets pulses racing with a minimal makeup look.

Sofia wore darkened eyebrows, long lashes, bright eyes, a fresh face, and bronzed glow in the photo. She also added pink blush on her cheeks and a light pink color on her lips.

Sofia also wore a sexy ensemble in the snap, which included a spandex crop top and matching shorts. The outfit flaunted her tiny waist and rock-hard abs, as well as her long, lean legs. However, she also covered up a bit in a puffy, white winter coat.

“Woooow,” said one fan in the comment section.

“Very beautiful,” another social media user stated of the photo.

“You are so pretty,” a third fan gushed in agreement.

According to a report by Nicole Valek, Sofia is one of the happiest and most confident young models in Hollywood, and she’s been telling fans exactly how she does it.

The report has compiled a list of things that Sofia does in her life to feel good about herself, which include spending time with family, being spiritual, practicing gratitude, taking a break from social media, and keeping her thoughts positive.

“First of all, you need to love yourself, cause that’s the only way you’re going to get by and be O.K. as an individual. But it’s important to make other people feel loved because you never know what they’re going through,” Sofia has said in the past.

She has also opened up about her exercise routine, revealing that she loves to do yoga and go to Soul Cycle. She also dished on some of her beauty hacks, which includes putting coconut oil in her hair as a leave-in condition. Sofia admitted that she tries to do a hair mask every single night to keep her locks soft and shiny.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s life and style by following the model on her social media accounts.