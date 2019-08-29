Lyna Perez Shakes Up Instagram In Jewel Bikini: ‘You See My Thick Thighs’

Lyna Perez comes with a pretty straight-forward introduction — “I basically live in a bikini” is this Instagram model’s bio.

Her feed seems to show that Lyna is a girl who puts her money where her mouth is. The brunette beauty rarely appears on social media without her signature two-piece. A recent update has added to her sizzling portfolio.

Lyna’s photo showed off her signature curves, beauty, and cheeky eye contact. The model had been photographed soaking up the sun outdoors, with a blue-cushioned couch seeming to provide the perfect sun trap for Lyna. The update wasn’t about the rays, though. Lyna was flaunting her famous frame in the world’s tiniest pink bikini.

The strung and halterneck two-piece was no ordinary one. With jewel details on the bust, the swimwear was inching its way towards glam territory. Likewise noteworthy was a pretty dangerous neckline, with a cleavage display that was somewhat eye-popping. Then again, with all the sass and attitude in the world, Lyna knows how to pull off a barely-there look.

Lyna posed for her photo with her curvy waist and flat stomach on show, although her caption seemed geared towards fans noticing the lower half of her body and her facial features.

The update definitely seems to have gotten noticed. It racked up over 131,000 likes, with over 5,100 fans taking to the post’s comments section. Replies came in English as well as other languages, with many fans opting to go down the emoji route. Unsurprisingly, Lyna found herself thrown fire, alien, and heart emoji.

Lyna comes as an unusual breed. While Instagram’s swimwear faces typically work as influencers or brand ambassadors, Lyna largely steers clear of name-dropping brands. Given how much cash she could earn from doing so, the decision to opt out of brand partnership seems a brave one. Models with much lower followings than Lyna have been snapped up by brands – with 4.1 million Instagram followers, Lyna’s social media muscle is technically stronger than Bang Energy face Hannah Palmer or Fashion Nova ambassador Abby Dowse.

Loading...

Lyna seems to have worn some epic bikini looks this summer. The star rocked a hot pink two-piece on August 20, with previous looks including an aqua-blue ensemble, some bright orange, and a yellow look.

Lyna’s name may not be world-renowned, but some pretty famous faces follow her account. Lyna’s Instagram is subscribed to by rapper Cardi B. Fellow model Cindy Prado also follows her.

Fans wishing to see more of Lyna should follow her Instagram.