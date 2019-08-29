Julianne Hough Flaunts Long, Lean Legs & Ample Cleavage In Plunging Mini-Dress

The dancer looks stunning in her revealing mini-dress.

Julianne Hough isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets. The 31-year-old shared a series of sexy snaps on Instagram for her 4.9 million followers to enjoy. In the provocative posts, Julianne wore a plunging, metallic rose gold mini-dress. The dancers ample cleavage and incredible legs were on full display. She paired the sultry look with a delicate necklace, earrings, and sparking, strappy heels. The America’s Got Talent judge opted for subtle makeup that enhanced her already gorgeous features. She wore her blonde hair in glamorous, loose waves.

Fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the stunner.

“Easily the most beautiful woman in Hollywood,” gushed a fan.

“YOU’RE KILLING ME JULES,” added another.

“You[‘re] too HOT,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

This isn’t the first time Julianne has showed off her amazing body. Early this month, the Grease: Live star graced the cover of Women’s Health Naked Strength Issue. In the issue, Julianne discussed ways in which she is able to maintain her fit physique. She stated that she works out at least five times a week and loves SoulCycle, hot power yoga, and weight training. Dance, however, is her main passion.

“Dance is my superpower, and it has been my whole life, but I didn’t even know it… “said the Footloose star. “I have no boundaries when I dance.”

The dancer confided she created a new dance method called Kinrgy, which is designed for non-dancers. Instead of focusing on perfecting choreography, Julianne would like her participants to find their inner strength. The beautiful blonde also revealed that she has plans of opening her own studio in the near future.

The stunner went on to note that she loves her body and enjoys being naked. She stated that she never felt uncomfortable having to change in front of other dancers.

“Now I’m walking around naked all the time, and I love it!” said a gleeful Julianne.

During the interview, Julianne opened up about her sexuality. She explained that she is attracted to women, something her husband, Brooks Laich, was unaware of for quite some time.

“I [told him], ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry, what?’ I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you,'” revealed Julianne.

She added that she felt safe telling her husband about her sexuality, despite previously feeling ashamed due to her religious upbringing.

To see more of Julianne, be sure to watch America’s Got Talent airing Tuesdays on NBC.