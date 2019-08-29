Canadian Stunner Danielle Knudson Flaunts Peachy Booty In Barely-There Lace Lingerie

Blonde bombshell Danielle Knudson gave fans an eyeful of her jaw-dropping curves in her latest Instagram post. On Wednesday, the sizzling Canadian lingerie model flashed the flesh in a pair of steamy pics as she put her peachy posterior on full display, and sent pulses racing among her vast base of admirers.

The booty-flaunting shots stirred a lot of reaction from Danielle’s ever-growing following. The scorching double update reeled in some massive engagement, garnering more than 18,000 likes from Danielle’s adoring fans, many of whom were left drooling over her smoking-hot look. In addition, 400-plus people stopped by the comments section to offer their thoughts on the smoldering shots, ecstatic to see the model dazzle in yet another skin-baring outfit.

For her latest Instagram post, Danielle turned up the heat by stripping down to racy lingerie. The Canadian-born beauty flaunted her insane body in nothing more than an outrageously tiny string bikini, which she paired with a matching bra. Crafted out of black lace and yellow satin, the sensational two-piece beautifully flattered Danielle’s tan, calling attention to her spectacular, envy-inducing figure.

Known for her head-spinning photo shoots, the Guess model held nothing back as she showed off the daring ensemble. The sexy get-up included a barely-there triangle thong and a semi-sheer balconette top. Both pieces boasted an ultra-revealing design and did very little to cover up Danielle’s killer bikini body. As such, the fair-haired beauty exposed a great expanse of glowing bronzed skin in the risque lingerie set, and even flashed her discreet chest tattoo through the gauzy, mesh bra.

The 30-year-old hottie reminded everyone why she is a supermodel by striking a couple of seriously sultry poses to showcase the skimpy attire. The first shot portrayed Danielle seductively biting her lip as she grazed her mouth with her thumb, all the while staring directly into the camera with a blistering gaze. Photographed from the side, the stunning lingerie model unabashedly showed off her curvy backside, while also flaunting her incredibly flat stomach and lithe waistline.

A swipe to the next slide showed Danielle tilting her head as she arched her back to push her shapely chest into focus. Snapped in a mid-profile pose, Danielle slightly parted her luscious lips in a provocative way and touched her thigh in a coquettish gesture that sent temperatures soaring all over Instagram.

Just like in the previous pic, her perky derriere was amply exposed. Likewise, her sculpted hips and chiseled thighs were also generously showcased, highlighted by the minuscule string bikini. Her long, golden locks cascaded down her back in soft waves, further luring the eye to her curvaceous rear end.

Unsurprisingly, Danielle’s fans were left speechless by the torrid photo shoot. Plenty of followers opted to leave an assortment of emoji rather than actually verbalize their feelings about the steamy shots. Those who did manage to string a few words together couldn’t stop gushing over the pics, labeling Danielle as a “goddess” and “the perfect babe.”

“Dayum!” one person wrote under the blazing post.

“Ravishingly beautiful,” was a second reply.

“Nice smile, perfect pose and amazing look,” commented a third fan.

“You are absolutely perfect and hot Af,” read a fourth message, trailed by a litany of flattering emoji.

“I mean if there ever was a goal for me you just set it!!! Getting hotter with age,” penned a fifth Instagram user, adding a two-heats emoji for emphasis.

Fans who want to see more of Danielle and her head-turning photos can follow the Canadian lingerie model on Instagram.