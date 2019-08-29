Bella Thorne Stuns In Animal Print Bikini As She Tells Fans What Girlfriends Hate About Boyfriends

Bella Thorne is teaching fans a lesson and looking sexy at the same time.

As fans know, the actress is no stranger to showing off her killer figure on social media and she’s also no stranger to speaking her mind in different situations. In the most recent post that was shared for her 21 million plus followers, Bella gets sexy and sassy all wrapped in one photo. In the new Instagram update that was shared for her legion of fans, Bella stuns in not one but two beautiful posts.

The first photo in the series shows Bella walking in the water in Sardinia. She looks nothing short of stunning in a skimpy orange bikini with black stripes and an animal print pattern. The starlet nearly pops out of the triangle top and her taut tummy and toned abs are also on display in the photo. She wears her long, dark locks down and slightly waved and accessorizes the look with a silver watch and a few matching necklaces.

Next to her stands boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo, who is rocking a pair of black swim trunks as his tatted-up chest is fully on display. Mascolo wears a big smile on his face as he puts his hands in the water and is just about to splash Bella. In the second photo in the series, Benjamin raises his hands in the air as he splashes Thorne all over her body. In the caption of the photo, Bella jokes that this is what no girlfriend likes.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Bella a ton of attention with over 715,000 likes in addition to 1,400-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to gush over Bella’s amazing bikini body while countless others let her know their feelings about being splashed with water.

“After that I would throw him. Sorry,” one follower commented on the post.

“You look amazing,” another fan wrote with a red heart emoji.

“What a superb bikini bod,” one more gushed.

As previously mentioned, Bella has been very open and honest when it comes to every aspect of her life. In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Bella says she identifies as “pansexual” which means that she likes what she likes.

“Doesn’t have to be a girl, or a guy, or … you know, a he, a she, a this, or that. It’s literally, you like personality, like you just like a being,” she said in the tell-all.

While she’s currently dating Benjamin Mascolo, she has been linked to women in the past including YouTuber Tana Mongeau.