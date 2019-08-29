Bombshell Christy Turlington, 50, Looks Jaw-Dropping In Black Swimsuit On Malibu Beach

Once a bombshell, always a bombshell.

Christy Turlington may be 50 years old, but this supermodel is proving that age is just a number. The ’80s and ’90s face has surfaced in photos obtained by The Daily Mail today, with the snaps appearing to show that Christy is looking as sensational now as she did back in the day. The brunette was right on shores in Malibu, California, with a reported photoshoot reminding the world that being 50 hasn’t stopped Christy being in demand.

Photos showed Christy with husband Edward Burns. The couple didn’t seem out on a glam shoot, but there was no denying that Christy was looking sensational. The model was clad in a simple and long-sleeved black swimsuit accessorized with a cropped and knotted black shirt – while the look may not have delivered a plunging neckline or racy cut-out, it was definitely delivering the model’s legendary frame. Images clearly showed Turlington’s ultra-long legs, plus the overall Amazonian frame that she is so well known for. Christy appeared low-key with her hair tied back behind her face, with little to suggest that she’d spent much time near any cosmetics.

Knockout beauty always was this girl’s domain. While the runways Christy one ruled are now frequented by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, it looks like Christy’s still got it.

Christy briefly came out of retirement this year: as The Daily Mail reports, the model strutted her stuff on the runway at New York Fashion Week for designer Marc Jacobs. Despite having a career that’s largely behind her, though, Christy continues to find herself profiled by magazines – everyone wants to know how this stunner stays looking so great.

2017 saw Christy profiled by Vogue. Talk got straight to beauty, with Christy talking skincare.

Loading...

“My regime is pretty straightforward. I’m lucky that I have fairly good genes and my skin is pretty good, but I’m always careful to wash my face and cleanse it. I live in New York City and it’s so cold in the winter and so hot in the summer, plus I fly a lot, so my skin is and always has been more on the dry side. So I do a lot of moisturizing. I especially love the Blue Therapy range from Biotherm – there are great oils and creams and they’re super-rich. I kind of play around with little bits and pieces of the whole range.”

Blessed from above she may be, but Christy seems to put thought into keeping her radiant look.

Christy has 818,000 Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of the model should give her account a follow. The feed might not be bikini-filled, but it’s got beauty galore.