‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Calls Out Shannon Beador On Instagram For Failing To Appreciate Her Fashion Donations

Kelly Dodd claims she loaned her co-star a ton of items.

Kelly Dodd just revealed that her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Shannon Beador, has been borrowing her stuff.

In the comments section of a photo shared on Instagram earlier this week by the Real Housewives Confessionals fan page, Dodd called out her co-star for wearing a number of her belongings but failing to give her credit for allowing her to borrow the pricey items.

In a screenshot captured by Comments by Bravo, Dodd was seen revealing that she wasn’t a fan of what Beador was wearing in the photo shared by the Real Housewives Confessionals fan page and noted that she had given her a number of other things that had been seen on the show.

“The pink Balmain blazer, I gave her for her first confessional looks better.., I also, gave her the earrings from [Roni Blanshay] to wear.. That was done by me.. but not appreciated,” Dodd wrote in the comments section of the initial post.

Dodd also further slammed Beador by adding the “opportunist” hashtag to her message.

Dodd and Beador started off the 14th season as friends but endured a falling out amid filming and now, their relationship appears to be over for good. In fact, the women have been feuding with one another through the press in recent weeks and during an appearance on The Jerry O Show weeks ago, Beador spoke of the tension between them.

During her appearance on Jerry O’Connell’s new talk show, which premiered earlier this month, Beador said that when it comes to her relationship with Dodd, fans will see they take a turn for the worse during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 after establishing a bond years ago as they both went through divorces from the exes, David Beador and Michael Dodd.

Loading...

“We started out the season as friends. We connected off-camera. We really developed a true friendship and she did something serious and you’ll see it this season,” Beador revealed, adding that she’s unsure their friendship is “recoverable.”

“I was very supportive [and] it was a shame,” Beador added.

Also during the show, Judge and Gunvalson slammed Dodd for having issues with a number of cast members of the show and suggested she is simply not a nice person.

To see more of Dodd, Beador, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesdays nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.