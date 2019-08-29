WWE Rumors: Controversial Former Tag Team Reportedly In Talks To Rejoin Company

With NXT set to make the hump to the USA Network and compete against All Elite Wrestling’s upcoming on Wednesday night’s this fall, the black and gold brand could be set to add more star power to its roster — by bringing back one of its most popular former tag teams.

Citing the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Wrestling Inc. reports that Enzo Amore and Big Cass are reportedly in talks with WWE to rejoin the company. There’s been no confirmation yet whether they duo have accepted an offer, but they have been in talks with the sports entertainment giant.

Both Enzo and Cass left the company in controversial fashion. As noted by The Inquisitr, former Cruiserweight champion, Amore, was let go from the company after sexual assault allegations against him emerged in January, 2018. While the accusations didn’t result in any charges by the police, bringing him back is bound to bring some negative press to the company.

Cass, meanwhile, was fired due to his attitude behind the scenes. As documented by The Inquisitr, he was drinking too much and proving difficult to be around. On top of that, he angered Vince McMahon after no-showing a promo rehearsal and going off script during a television segment where he attacked a little person. There were also rumors of him angering his colleagues by voicing his support for President Trump in the locker room.

Since leaving WWE, the duo has been teaming up for independent shows and wrestling conventions. Earlier this year, they made headlines for a controversial appearance at a Ring of Honor pay-per-view, which saw them attack the Briscoe Brothers in an alleged unscripted incident.

Enzo has also tried to launch a career in rap music under the alias Real1. He released a viral track called “Phoenix” which saw him bluntly address the allegations against him, but he’s been mostly quiet on the music front since he released that song and a follow-up single.

Well then. WWE is apparently in contact with Enzo & Cass over a potential return to be the faces of NXT:https://t.co/shH1brYT1g — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) August 29, 2019

Cass, on the other hand, has spent the past few months overcoming addiction issues and getting back into ring shape. As noted by The Inquisitr, he feels more equipped to deal with the pressures of WWE these days, and even had conversations with McMahon about returning someday when he was released.

Regardless of their personal issues, Enzo and Cass were a popular tag team in WWE during their initial tenure with the company. If they can stay out of trouble, they could be an asset to the black and gold brand as it strives to win a television ratings war.