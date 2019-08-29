‘The Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown’s Partner For ‘DWTS’ Seemingly Confirmed After Post-Rehearsal Photos Emerge

ABC may be working overtime to try to keep Dancing with the Stars spoilers regarding the Season 28 partnerships from leaking, but fans are determined to pin these down ahead of the premiere. The celebrities and pro dancers are officially together and rehearsing now. It appears that the rumors of The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown being paired with DWTS pro Alan Bersten are correct.

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, the latest buzz was that Hannah and Alan would be working together this fall for Dancing with the Stars. Although all of the Season 28 cast members are being fairly careful to avoid giving anything away, a few new paparazzi photos put Alan and Hannah together as they left the rehearsal studio earlier this week.

Alan and Hannah haven’t been spotted actually rehearsing together yet. However, these new photos certainly seem to confirm that they will be together on Dancing with the Stars this fall.

One blurry shot was shared on Reddit and shows The Bachelorette star and the DWTS pro stepping outside of the rehearsal studio at the same time. Alan’s face is turned toward Hannah as if he is saying something to her, and additional shots show them walking near one another toward their cars.

Another photo posted by Hollywood Pipeline shows Alan and Hannah from the back as they walk across the parking lot next to the rehearsal studio. Some fans may say that they can’t tell it’s Alan in this photo, as both DWTS stars are being photographed from behind. It’s obvious that it’s The Bachelorette star, but a close look indicates that it’s Alan walking alongside her.

It is clear that it’s Alan in this snapshot when it is paired with the other photo of the two exiting the studio and other shots of the professional dancer from the same day. His bag, and how he carries it across his shoulder, is something of a giveaway.

Loading...

Some Dancing with the Stars fans might say that it doesn’t necessarily seem to be a coincidence that Hannah was paired with Alan, who is one of the only single male professional dancers with the show. DWTS threw viewers a “showmance” last fall with Alan and his Season 27 partner, Alexis Ren, but that fizzled as soon as the finale aired.

Will the show try to generate speculation about a romance between Hannah and Alan this fall, since she is not with any of the guys from her Bachelorette season? It probably couldn’t come as a huge surprise, but it’s too soon to know for certain.

Fans may have to wait until the Season 28 Dancing with the Stars premiere on Monday, September 16 to get a confirmation that Hannah Brown is doing DWTS with Alan Bersten. However, these recent paparazzi photos certainly seem to seal the deal on these partnership rumors and fans will surely enjoy watching these two together this fall.