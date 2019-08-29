Brazilian Bombshell Gizele Oliveira Flaunts Booty In Impossibly Tiny, Red Thong Swimsuit

Gizele Oliveira is showing some skin again on Instagram, much to the delight of her millions of fans.

On Thursday, August 29, the Brazilian bombshell took to her account on the social media platform to share a few more snaps to her trip to Jamaica from earlier in the summer, which was only one of many of her beach vacations. The upload kicked off with an eye-catching shot of the 26-year-old enjoying a walk by the water, and leaving very little to the imagination as she did so.

Gizele sent temperatures soaring on the social media platform with her booty-baring snap that proved certainly hard to ignore. The camera was positioned behind the babe to catch a glimpse of her curvaceous backside as she reached one of her long, toned arms up towards the luscious green tree that towered above her. To her left was a gorgeous view of the rocky shore and clear water, but her 1.2 million followers may have not even noticed the scene, instead being captivated by the sexy swimsuit she was wearing that did nothing but favors for her famous curves.

The bold red, thong-style suit provided as little coverage as possible to Gizele’s peachy derriere, and her fans were definitely not mad about the NSFW display. The dangerously cheeky style left her tanned booty completely exposed, as well as a glimpse of her toned legs that she often flaunts down the runway. A zoom in to the piece revealed that her name was embroidered right at the waist in a delicate white stitching, and its strappy tie-back design wrapped tight around her torso to accentuate her trim waist and slender figure.

On her top half, Gizele rocked an equally-as-bold cover up shirt that could have turned heads itself. The oversized top boasted colorful images of buildings and statues, and she tied it up in a crop-top style to show even more skin underneath. The look was completed with the beauty tying her brunette tresses in a low bun, and sporting a pair of round sunglasses to shade herself during her day out.

Despite not including a glimpse of Gizele at all, the second photo in the upload was equally-as-stunning. It included a gorgeous view of the Jamaican sunset over the calm beach, with shadows falling over the large palm trees in the foreground. As noted by the model in her caption, the snap had no filter on it, exposing the raw beauty of Montego Bay.

Fans went absolutely wild for the tropical new addition to the Victoria’s Secret model’s Instagram page. At the time of this writing, the upload has racked up over 27,000 likes within just four hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments on her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Amazing body,” one person wrote, while another said that Gizele was “beautiful like the sunset.”

Loading...

“Omg!…That second photo is great, but let’s take a moment to talk about and appreciate the first one!” commented a third.

Gizele’s Jamaica snaps aren’t the only thing she’s flooded her Instagram page with as of late. The babe also recently enjoyed some time in the Bahamas where, at one point, she enjoyed a luxurious beach day in a barely-there zebra print bikini that sent her followers into an absolute frenzy.