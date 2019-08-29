Teen Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Says She Wishes Donald Trump Listened To Science, ‘He Obviously Doesn’t’

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg spoke out against Donald Trump after arriving in the United States this week, saying that she wished the American president would be willing to listen to the scientific consensus on the issue.

Thunberg arrived in New York City on Wednesday after sailing across the Atlantic Ocean on a sailboat that emits no carbon emissions. The 16-year-old, who has gained worldwide fame for her work in advocating for actions to address climate change, is attending the United Nations Climate Action Summit on eliminating carbon emissions that is taking place in the city, The Guardian reported.

In remarks on Thursday, the young climate activist said that she is often asked about Donald Trump, who has long denied climate change.

“It’s strange — everyone always asks me about Donald Trump. My message for him is just listen to the science, and he obviously doesn’t do that,” she said in a video posted on Twitter by The Hill.

Thunberg had traveled by boat to the United States because she refused to board an airplane that gives off significant carbon emissions. She has emerged as one of the most vocal advocates for addressing climate change, calling on young people to take action.

“My message to all the activists: to just keep going,” she said in an interview with Democracy Now. “And I know it’s — it may seem impossible and hopeless sometimes. It always does. So, you just have to continue, because if you try hard enough and long enough, you will make a difference. And if enough people stand together, fight for the right thing, then anything can happen.”

We all should learn from @GretaThunberg:#ClimateAction pic.twitter.com/CqlzCJNzW4 — UN Women (@UN_Women) August 29, 2019

Trump is famous for his longstanding opposition to climate change, even tweeting in 2012 that he believes it is a hoax created by the Chinese in order to make American manufacturing less competitive worldwide. His administration has been attacked for rolling back safeguards meant to reduce carbon emissions, including a move this week that would roll back the regulation of methane, one of the biggest contributors to climate change.

As CNBC reported, the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed a new rule that would lessen the requirements on oil and gas sites to monitor and repair methane leaks from pipelines and storage facilities. This was put in place under Barack Obama’s administration, as Trump has taken aim at a number of environmental measures that Obama had put in place during his two terms in office.