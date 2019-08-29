Kylie Jenner Dresses To Kill In Tight Black Dress During Girls-Only Lunch

Kylie Jenner was spotted hitting the town with some of her favorite girls this week, and she showed off her famous curves along the way.

The Daily Mail reports that Kylie Jenner was photographed by the paparazzi on Wednesday as she headed out on a lunch date with her daughter, Stormi Webster.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was snapped wearing a skin-tight, black bodycon dress, which hugged her famous figure and showed off her hourglass curves. The long-sleeved dress flaunted Kylie’s ample cleavage, tiny waist, curvy backside, and long, lean legs.

The makeup mogul’s daughter also donned a black outfit, but Kylie made sure to cover the little girl’s face as the photographers snapped pictures of the duo.

Jenner wore her dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a bun at the base of her head. She also rocked a full face of makeup in the pictures, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks and a glossy lip.

Kylie accessorized the glam look with a diamond necklace, matching earrings, and a watch on her wrist. She also added a ring on her finger, white sneakers on her feet, and a black leather purse, which she carried over her shoulder.

Kylie Jenner’s older sister, Kendall Jenner also joined them for the lunch outing. The model went more casual than Kylie, wearing some black pants, a plain, white shirt, and an olive green jacket over top. Kendall wore her long hair down and styled her look with some dangling earrings.

Kylie’s close friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, was also in attendance and wore a very similar look as Jenner. Stassie rocked a black bodycon dress, white sneakers, and also carried a black bag. However, she had her long, blond hair styled in loose waves that fell all around her face.

Although Jordyn Woods has gotten the most attention as Kylie’s bestie over the years, the reality star has gushed over Stassie as well, even calling her the most loyal gal pal that she has.

“You’ve been the most consistent and loyal friend in my life, and I feel like without you, I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Because I wouldn’t be weird anymore. I’d be trying to be normal,” Kylie told Stassie during an interview with Teen Vogue in the past.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s life by following her on her social media accounts.