Draya Michele Turns Up The Heat In Skimpy Black Dress During Salsa Night

Draya Michele turns heads wherever she goes, and Wednesday night was no exception.

The reality TV star took her girl friends for a fun salsa night out, and made sure to document the whole thing on social media. Taking to her Instagram stories, Draya started off by flaunting her ample cleavage in her revealing black dress, which had a low neckline and thin straps. She also showed off her sparkling necklace, which featured her name covered in diamonds.

Her long raven curls were styled into a low ponytail, and she sported very minimal makeup, including some dark mascara and some clear lip gloss on her pouty lips. She completed the look with some large hoop earrings. The 34-year-old then filmed her friend, actress Jasmin Brown, putting on some great moves as she learned how to properly salsa dance for the first time.

Draya then made sure that her fans got a good look at her full look, filming herself at the club while holding a drink as the music played in the background. Her pal Jasmin also posted a few clips of the night on her Insta stories, including some of the 34-year-old twerking just for the camera, with her semi-sheer dress offering a sneaky peek at her underwear underneath. Draya flaunted her tiny waist and pert booty as she danced the night away with her friends.

According to The Daily Mail, the mother-of-two was also photographed by the paparazzi earlier in the night, and she appeared to be in high spirits as she strolled down the street with two other friends. She was seen carrying a little purple purse with a gold chain, and she finished off the look with some vertiginous black stilettos that featured a ribbon wrapped around her ankles.

As reported by the publication, the ladies were out celebrating friends Deidra Nixon and Rafi Anteby’s birthdays. After a fun night out, the former Basketball Wives star and two of her pals hopped in the car and did the same thing everyone, famous or not, enjoys doing to in the early hours — heading to the fast food drive-through.

Draya filmed them as they all placed their orders, and they were definitely hungry. The actress herself ordered a “number 22,” a Sprite, and some jalapeño poppers. Upon seeing her Instagram stories, fans may have wondered how she was already behind the wheel considering that, earlier in the day, she had been involved in a minor accident.

“Thank God no one was hurt and that my kids weren’t in the car,” she wrote.