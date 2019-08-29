‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Set To Be Grilled About Her Spending And Income In $6 Million Lawsuit

Erika Jayne may soon find herself sitting in a courtroom as part of her husband’s $6 million debt lawsuit. The Blast reports that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is being asked to appear in court with documents about her income and spending in order to advance Law Finance Group’s case against Thomas Girardi.

Girardi agreed to pay $16 million to Law Finance Group, but had only paid $10 million, leaving $6 million unpaid. The group sued Girardi and his law firm Girardi Keese in order to recoup the money. The business claims that they lent Girardi the cash in order to fund his firm, but claim that the money was instead used to “to maintain Mr. Girardi’s lavish lifestyle.”

According to documents filed with the court by Law Finance Group, Jayne has been requested to appear in court on November 6 with her bank statements and sources of income so that prosecutors can “examine Erika Jayne aka Erika Girardi, whom I have reason to believe is the spouse of Judgment Debtor Thomas V. Girardi.”

Law Finance believes that Jayne is “currently in possession of personal property individually owned by the Judgment Debtor or jointly owned by Erika.”

They also want to ask the reality star about the “whereabouts of personal property” and the property owned by her husband.

Jayne and Girardi have been attempting to keep the lawsuit out of the public eye, and the lawyer has called the entire lawsuit a “publicity stunt.”

According to a separate report from The Blast, Girardi requested that the lawsuit be moved from federal court to arbitration, saying that Law Finance Group “filed in federal court using such highly charged language as ‘lavish lifestyle’ and ‘glamorous public image’ with the goal to try to use the Court system as a publicity campaign.”

If the lawsuit were moved to arbitration, it would become private and sealed from the public.

Whether or not the money went to fund Jayne and Girardi’s lifestyle remains to be seen, but the singer has been defending her lavish spending. According to Reality Tea, the star spends $40k some months to maintain her appearance.

She says that she needs hair, makeup, and wardrobe in order to communicate her message to her fans when she performs. The glam can take two hours every morning and involves a squad that includes a makeup artist, and hair stylist, but she says that it’s all the cost of doing her business.