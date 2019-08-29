‘Playboy’ Babe Lindsey Pelas Spreads Legs And Puts On Busty Display In Dangerously Tiny Orange Bikini

Summer may be coming to an end, but Lindsey Pelas is still enjoying some bikini time.

On Wednesday, August 28, the American Playboy beauty took to her Instagram account to share a sizzling new shot of herself that has sent the social media platform into an absolute frenzy. The bedroom snap caught the 28-year-old down on her knees with her legs spread open across a plush, white fur rug. She wore a smoldering look on her face and left very little to the imagination.

The Louisiana cutie got her 9.1 million followers hot under their collars with the sexy new addition to her feed. The snap saw her sporting a dangerously tiny bikini that did nothing but favors for her curvaceous physique. The suit boasted bold shades of orange that perfectly popped against the babe’s deep tan, which was very much exposed in the itty-bitty two-piece. Lindsey rocked a daring strapless top that featured a unique design to showcase her voluptuous assets — and her fans were definitely here for the display. A thick square of fabric did the job of keeping her chest from completely spilling out, while a thinner band ran across the top of her bosom, creating a small rectangular cutout that showcased the busty display that the number provided.

The matching bottoms of the set were equally as risque. It provided coverage to only what was necessary, while the combination of her insanely high-cut design and spread-leg pose offered an eyeful of her toned legs and famous curves, which are very much on display throughout the rest of her Instagram feed. A thick, darker orange waistband sat high on her hips and hugged her trim waist tight to highlight her impressive abs and hourglass silhouette.

It’s very possible that Lindsey’s fans didn’t even notice how she accessorized her ensemble, but the delicate additions brought the perfect amount of bling to her eye-catching look. The bombshell added a thin bangle bracelet as well as a set of dainty stud earrings that peaked out from her platinum tresses, which she wore in loose waves that cascaded over her shoulder. She also sported a glamorous face of makeup that included a light pink lip, contoured cheeks, and light brown smokey eye, which all worked together to make her striking features pop.

Lindsey’s smoking hot Instagram update racked up well over 130,000 likes within its first day of going live to the social media platform. Mega fans of the stunner also took their love for the snap to the comments section, which has seen nearly 2,000 notes praising her jaw-dropping display.

“Hottest woman on IG!!!!!” one person wrote, while another called Lindsey a “goddess.”

“You are absolute goals,” commented a third.

The snap is only the latest display of the beauty’s flawless figure. Another recent addition to her feed saw her rocking a curve-hugging denim romper zipped down to expose her bosom — a look her fans went absolutely wild for.