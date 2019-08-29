Dove Cameron Spilling Out Of Micro-Dress At Fruit Stand Clocks 2 Million Views Overnight

Dove Cameron has that magic factor. The Descendants actress comes with as much beauty as she does talent – for many of Dove’s fans, this star’s bombshell vibe is second-to-none. Dove may don fiery purple wigs on-screen, but the star is best known for rocking her trademark blonde locks. Dove’s recent social media activity has delivered just that, plus a little reminder that this 23-year-old has some womanly assets.

Dove took to Instagram last night with some video footage. The star shared two posts with a fun fruit stand setting and plenty of color from her outfit matching the backdrop. Both videos showed the blonde flaunting her incredible figure in a super-tight micro-dress in blue shades, with discreet color additions in stripes adding extra effect. The strapless number was definitely a sexy one, with Dove’s second video appearing to see the star’s cleavage somewhat spilling. As ever with Dove, though, the finish was impeccably classy. The star’s standing or seated positioning offered plenty of variety on the figure-flaunting front – despite the slow-motion finish and booty flaunting in the first video, this wasn’t anything too raunchy.

Dove was looking a knockout with her blonde hair swept up and a stylish pair of shades accessorizing the look – with stiletto heels finishing it, this was one killer outfit.

Dove’s videos haven’t gone unnoticed. The second and somewhat bustier one clocked over 2 million views overnight – it currently sits at 2.3 million views. As to the first Instagram video, that one didn’t lag on the engagement either. Over 1.9 million views were racked up.

Dove may have been in playful mode last night, but not all of the actress’ posts are a giggle. Dove has been voicing her support for feminism this month, with an Instagram post that offered powerful words.

“Women HAVE a history that has been systematically suppressed. Our collective spirituality has largely been tainted to fit the needs of men and those in power. This has a profound effect on the self-esteem of girls and the women they become. This influence can be seen in their life choices, partners and financial security for the rest of their lives. It also has an effect on the way their future partners will view them – and ultimately treat them. Our girls deserve better. The time to introduce feminism and woman-centered spirituality to ALL children is now.”

Clearly, this Emmy Award winner can take to serious matters when it’s important.

Dove has 30.3 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of this beauty should give her account a follow.