Mariah Carey Spills Out Of Black Silk Dress In NYC

Mariah Carey flaunted her famous figure this week as she stepped out looking glam in New York City.

According to Daily Mail, Mariah Carey likely turned heads as she hit the town for a night out in The Big Apple, and put her curves on display in the process.

In the photos taken by the paparazzi, the singer is seen sporting a long, black silk dress. The floor-length gown boasted spaghetti straps and bright pops of color. The dress also hugged Mariah’s figure, showing off her tiny waist and ample cleavage.

Carey smiled for the cameras as she rocked a full face of makeup, including darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a shimmering highlighter, and pink blush on her cheeks. She also added glossy pink lipstick to complete the glam look.

The pop diva had her long, sandy brown hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and whisked across her shoulder.

Carey accessorized the look by wearing multiple diamond bracelets on her wrists, as well as a giant diamond sparkler on her finger. She added gold heels to complete the ensemble and also wore a shiny purple polish on her fingers and toes.

Meanwhile, although Mariah Carey has earned a reputation of being a bit over-the-top, the singer says she does her best to keep her own kids — twins Monroe and Moroccan — as grounded as she can.

“It’s hard, but I try to keep them grounded so they don’t think everything is just handed to them. Right now it’s like, ‘I want this,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re asking me for something that costs $20.’ I can’t even imagine having, like, one dollar as a kid because we didn’t have money going around. So they have to appreciate those things,” the singer told People magazine of her 8-year-old son and daughter.

Carey, who calls the kids Roc and Roe, also stated that she and her former husband, Nick Cannon, do a great job of co-parenting the children despite their divorce back in 2016.

Loading...

“They’re a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn’t be the same person without them,” Mariah said of her two children. “I think Nick and I have done pretty well in co-parenting, staying friends with each other so that we can talk.”

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Mariah Carey’s life by following the singer on her Instagram.