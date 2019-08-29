Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Confesses About ‘Needed’ Rehab Stay On ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’

In tonight’s episode of MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reveals to longtime pals and co-stars Vinny Guadagnino and Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio that he had admitted himself to a rehabilitation facility.

The reality star revealed he stayed at an in-treatment facility for depression and alcohol abuse, as reported by Page Six.

“I feel really good,” Ronnie said to his pals. “I did 30 days in treatment. I needed it, man. Too much s**t was going on.”

“I just had to do what I had to do for myself, for the baby, because we know the decisions I was making were not the decisions a father should make,” he continued.

He then revealed to his pals that he hoped that going to rehab would make him the man he used to be and a different type of father for his 1-year-old daughter with girlfriend Jen Harley, Ariana Sky Magro.

The couple, who have had their share of domestic abuse allegations as revealed on the series and on social media, apparently has come to an impasse about their relationship. They remain a unit and parents to their daughter, but it is unclear where their personal relationship stands at the moment.

Us Weekly reported that Ronnie sought treatment at the Headwaters treatment center in West Palm Beach, Florida, for help with depression and alcohol abuse back in February of this year.

The entertainment news site also reported that Ronnie had the support of his Jersey Shore castmates and show creator Sallyann Salsano as he headed to rehab.

During the current season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the cast each endured their own set of growing pains. The pals, who first appeared in MTV’s Jersey Shore in 2009, have grown up a lot since the MTV show made its debut. The original show centered on the lives of the group as they lived, worked, and partied on the Jersey Shore before marriage, babies, and life experiences changed them forever.

Loading...

Today, Ronnie is attempting to piece his life together to be a better father for his daughter. Pauly is a successful DJ, and Vinny has written The Keto Guido Cookbook and performs as a dancer at Chippendales in Las Vegas. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is a mother of three and runs her own business named The Snooki Shop in New Jersey. Angelina Pivarnick is engaged to boyfriend Chris Larangeira. Meanwhile, Jenni “JWoww” Farley is a mother of two and divorcing Roger Mathews. Deena Nicole Cortese is married to Chris Buckner and mother to one son, CJ.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.