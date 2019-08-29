Tarsha Whitmore Lays On Pool Lounger In Insanely Hot Orange Bikini

Tarsha Whitmore definitely knows how to turn heads on social media.

The Australian-born beauty is a frequent poster on Instagram, sharing plenty of photos of herself in some of the sexiest outfits ever. Currently, Tarsha has a following of over 500,000 and each and every photo that she shares with fans earns her a ton of likes and comments. In the most recent image that was posted on her account, Whitmore slays in another NSFW bikini.

In the snapshot, the model can be seen laying on a pool lounger and soaking up some rays. The bombshell uses one hand to shield her eyes from the sun and puts the other off to the side. She wears her long, dyed locks down and curled and sports a face full of beautiful makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

The model’s body looks nothing short of perfect while Whitmore is clad in a orange, sparkly bikini that shows off her washboard abs and insanely fit legs. In the post, Whitmore tagged herself in Brisbane, Australia and in just a short time of the post going live, it’s earned a ton of attention for the star with over 18,000 likes as well as almost 200 comments.

Many fans took to the photo to gush over Tarsha’s amazing figure while countless others let her know that she looks amazing in the shot. A few other fans had no words and decided to share their thoughts by using emoji instead.

“Beautiful and lovely adorable and sexy,” one follower raved with a series of emoji.

“You look amazing how are you,” another fan commented.

“Wow… too beautiful… looks like a princess!!! Congratulations!!,” one more gushed.

As previously mentioned, Tarsha has been showing off her picture-perfect figure to fans a ton in recent weeks. Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the stunner got sexy while posing with her man. In the photograph, Tarsha held her phone up, covering a little bit of her face in sultry shot. She wore her blonde-dyed locks down and slightly messy as well as a beautiful face of makeup. The model’s hot body was on total display in the image in a pair of matching, grey Calvin Klein underwear that included thong bottoms.

In the shot, her boyfriend presses his cheek into her hair as he grabbed onto her leg and looks at the phone while clad in a similar pair of grey boxer briefs. That post was one of her most popular, earning upwards of 28,000 likes.