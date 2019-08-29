‘RHOBH’ Star Denise Richards Reveals She Was Bullied

Denise Richards had her share of fights and conflicts on her first season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but it wasn’t anything she couldn’t handle. According to the Daily Mail, the 48-year-old actress says that she was bullied when she was younger and learned how to handle “catty girls.”

Richards learned the hard way that kids could be cruel.

“I was a cheerleader in high school,” she said. “And there were always catty girls around, it’s nothing new.”

It was often driven by the competition and need to look the right way.

“There was pressure to look a certain way and have a certain body. Everyone felt it,” she said.

Richards seemed to let the drama roll right off her back during much of her season on the show, and she said that’s in part because she thrives on the unknown. Still, she said that she was nervous before joining the show because she worried that people wouldn’t like her. She felt like her style was too laid back and she didn’t dress the way that many housewives do.

Fortunately, fans loved her, but she’s no stranger to the critics. She said”there has always been bullying” in her life.

She said things are even worse for kids today because there is social media to add an extra layer of pressure to the situation. On top of that, one bad moment can spread rapidly.

“That’s because there are cell phones where people can be cruel, or worse, record something private and share it. Then people join in,” she added.

She also said that she worries about her daughters because there is so much pressure on young people that wasn’t around when she was younger.

“I am a mom to three girls so I think about it a lot, it worries me,” she said. “I always tell them to stay positive and be kind. There is so much pressure on all these kids now. It needs to lighten up.”

The reality TV drama isn’t the only kind she’ll be having this year. Richards is set to make an appearance on the Beverly Hills, 90210 spin-off, BH90210.

She said that she has stayed in touch with the cast, which includes Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green, and Ian Ziering, since she first appeared on the show in 1992 for one episode. Now, she is excited to appear on the reboot.