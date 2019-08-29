Kourtney Kardashian Goes Topless In Sexy Steam Room Photo

Kourtney Kardashian showed off some major skin this week on social media as she participated in a little self care.

On Wednesday, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram story to share a racy photo of herself as she worked up a sweat.

In the sexy snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen going topless as she sits in a steam room and detoxes her body.

Kourt is seen sitting in the room with her head in her hand as she looks heated. Sweat dripped down her bare chest in the photo, as the mother-of-three revealed she hits the sauna five days a week in order to keep herself feeling good.

Kardashian had her long, dark hair pulled back into messy bun in the photo and rocked a no makeup look, showing off her glowing skin, bright eyes, fresh face, and nude lips. She also sported naturally dark eyebrows and long, thick lashes in the snap.

Women’s Health Magazine revealed last year that there are many benefits for women using a sauna, which included better blood pressure and a stronger heart.

Studies also reportedly show that sweating it out can help boost memory, offer pain relief, improve immunity, help with weight loss, lower cholesterol, and offer overall better mental health.

It seems that if there are health benefits, Kourtney Kardashian will find them and let her readers on her lifestyle website, Poosh, know all about it.

“I decided to launch Poosh because I felt that there was something missing in the healthy lifestyle space. Healthy living gets a bad rap; it’s as though if you care about what you put in — or on — your body, then you’re not sexy or cool,” Kourtney states in the about section of her blog.

“People are constantly asking me how I do it all, from being a single mom to working full-time to still maintaining a social life. I get endless questions about food, kids, beauty, and fashion, so I decided to create Poosh, a curated experience and a destination for modern living,” Kardashian added of why she decided to start the website and how she hopes to help her readers.

Loading...

The website not only focuses on health and beauty, but it also offers readers tips and tricks for cooking, parenting, home decor, relationships, travel, career, entertaining, and much more.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian by following her on social media, or checking out her new website.