‘Maxim’ Model Kara Del Toro Busts Out Of Zippered-Up Top That Appears To Be Too Small On Her

Kara Del Toro is putting on another insanely busty display for fans.

Over the past few weeks, the social media star has been sharing a slew of sexy photos for fans and each one of them draws in an insane amount of traffic. While she’s most well-known for showing off her killer figure in a number of different bikinis, she also shows off her keen fashion sense in other images and everything that she wears sets social media on fire. In the most recent post that was shared with her fans, Dowse posted not one but two killer photos of herself in another sexy ensemble.

The first image in the series shows Kara sitting at a bonfire and smiling into the camera. The model wears her long, dyed locks down and curly and also dons a beautiful face of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, eyeshadow, blush, and highlighter. She accessorizes the look with a pair of big, silver hoop earrings and a sparkler in one hand.

While sitting down, Kara’s body is on display as she pairs her look with some skinny jeans and a silver, circular belt. On top, Del Toro rocks a zipper-up black top that shows off almost her whole entire chest to her fans. The NSFW top almost appears to be too small for her. In the second photo in the series of two, Del Toro loses the sparkler and strikes a more sexy pose with both hands on her legs and leaning forward.

The photo has only been live on Kara’s account for a short time but it’s earning her a ton of attention from fans already. So far, the post has racked up over 21,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. Some followers took to the photo to gush over her amazing figure while countless others simply chimed in with different emoji.

“Love this!! So pretty,” one follower gushed with a pink heart emoji.

“I wish you were my girlfriend Kara,” another Instagram user gushed.

“A day with you.. give me a chance please,” one more fan pleaded.

As The Inquisitr shared last week, Kara strutted her stuff in a sexy outfit while posing outside once again. In the sexy photo, the model stood front and center, wearing her long locks down and curled as well as a face full of beautiful makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and some light pink lipgloss. Her killer figure was on full display in the photos as she busts out of a long-sleeved crop top that features a metal clasp in the middle as she seems to be going for the “peek-a-boo” look.

That post racked up over 16,000 likes and upwards of 160-plus comments.