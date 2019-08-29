Donald Trump ‘Rattled,’ Desperate For Any ‘Accomplishment’ To Run On In 2020 As Economy Slows, ‘CNN’ Reports

Behind the scenes, Donald Trump is reportedly freaking out that as the economy heads toward a recession, he will not be able to make a case for his own reelection in 2020.

Donald Trump’s team of economic advisers is in chaos as economic indicators point to a coming recession, as The Inquisitr has reported, and Trump himself is “spinning” to find some sort of “victory” that he can use as the basis for his 2020 reelection campaign — hoping that if the economy tanks, he can “fall back” on the immigration issue, and construction of his promised border wall, to fire up voters, according to a new report published on Wednesday.

According to a Washington Post report earlier this week, Trump has ordered his aides to break environmental and other laws if necessary to “fast track” construction of the border wall, promising in advance that he will pardon them should they be prosecuted.

But according to the CNN report, which described Trump as “rattled” at the prospect of facing reelection in a slowing economy, the seeming act of desperation to get the border wall built derives from Trump’s belief that “his supporters will think he’s weak if he doesn’t get it built soon.”

“The problem for the president is the fallback plan really only appeals to a narrow swathe of voters,” CNN correspondent Abby Phillip said in an interview on Thursday, as quoted by Raw Story. “Some of this is a problem of his own making. Last year, around the time the president started to escalate his trade war with China, he believed the economy was strong enough to withstand a trade war.”

A privately-funded border wall, under construction in New Mexico. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

As data published by The Washington Post revealed, however, the economy during Trump’s term has not accelerated and in several key respects has slowed since the growth experienced under his predecessor, President Barack Obama, meaning the economy “was never as strong as he made it out to be. It was basically on par with the performance of the economy in his predecessor’s time,” Phillip said in the interview.

Trump is now “searching for an accomplishment” on which to base his 2020 campaign for reelection, and “realizing time is running short,” according to Wednesday’s CNN report on the behind-the-scenes occurrences inside the White House.

Trump to took to his Twitter account on Wednesday to deny the earlier Post reporting in regard to his alleged order to aides that they should break laws to get the wall built.

“This was made up by the Washington Post only in order to demean and disparage – FAKE NEWS!” Trump wrote, also referring to the paper as a “lobbyist” for Amazon, whose founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos, also owns The Washington Post.