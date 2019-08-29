Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Chauntae Davies Says She Is ‘Absolutely Suspicious’ Of The Way He Died

A woman who accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual assault said that she is “absolutely suspicious” of the way the billionaire died in a Manhattan jail cell earlier this month.

Chauntae Davies, one of the many women who accused Epstein of sexual abuse, said in an interview this week that she is suspicious of the official account that he took his life inside the jail cell by hanging himself with his bed sheet. Speaking to CBS This Morning, Davies said she could not have imagined Epstein ever taking his own life.

“I’m absolutely suspicious of it,” she said. “His ego was so large and he was so manipulative and so intelligent that I really strongly believe that he still thought he was going to get out of it.”

Though Davies admits that Epstein’s decision to sign a will two days before his death is an indication that he did take his own life, she said he may have been planning to “get out of it and disappear.”

Davies was one of a number of women who spoke out at a court hearing this week, telling their stories of abuse even after his death and the end of the criminal case against Epstein. Authorities said that they will still aggressively pursue charges about those who helped Epstein.

Like a number of other women, Davies said that she was recruited by Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell to be a private masseuse for Epstein, but ended up being sexually abused on a number of occasions. Epstein was accused of targeting vulnerable girls and luring them into sexual slavery, with other women claiming that he instructed them to have sex with some of his rich and powerful friends.

Davies is not the only person who has raised questions about the billionaire’s death. Epstein was reportedly placed on suicide watch at some point during his imprisonment at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, but had it lifted before his death. Many have raised questions about why that happened and raised doubts about the injuries he suffered in his death.

Lawyers working for Epstein’s family have already raised questions about the injuries to his neck after the suicide. As CNBC reported, lawyer Reid Weingarten this week told Judge Richard Berman in U.S. District Court that a private medical investigator found that the broken bone in Epstein’s neck was more frequently seen in cases of death by strangulation. He also told the court that lawyers had been meeting extensively with Epstein before his death and that they “did not see a despairing, despondent, suicidal person.”