Michael Jackson’s Name Removed From MTV Video Vanguard Award

Without a word, Michael Jackson’s name was removed from the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Page Six reported that the award was renamed from the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award to just the Video Vanguard Award in light of the allegations against the pop star, who was accused of sexually abusing several minor boys in the 1980s and 1990s.

MTV, who counted Jackson as one of their most honored stars at the annual music awards show, did not release a statement as to the renaming of the award over backlash against the music legend after the release of HBO’s Leaving Neverland, which documented allegations by Wade Robson and James Safechuck that Jackson groomed them for abuse.

The video was called its original name in a press release prior the the awards sent out by MTV reported Page Six, but subsequent promotional material surrounding Elliot’s award did not mention the pop star by name.

In July of this year, The Inquisitr previously reported that the music award may be renamed in light of the allegations against Jackson.

Today Michael Jackson would have been 61-years-old. His birthday is on August 29.

The singer’s reputation has been smeared over allegations made not only in the documentary but by other young men over the years, who alleged the same violations as Safechuck and Robson. In 1993, Jackson was accused of sexually abusing a child, and the suit was settled out of court. In 2005 he was tried and acquitted of other abuse allegations against him.

After the 2005 trial, Jackson stayed out of the public spotlight, instead, turning his focus towards his family which included daughter Paris and sons Prince Michael and Blanket. He was ready for a comeback by 2009 when he announced he would be returning to the stage in a series of concerts titled This Is It.

Loading...

During the preparation for these shows, which were to start at the O2 in England, Jackson died from an overdose of sedatives which were wrongfully administered by the singer’s personal physician, Conrad Murray.

Michael Jackson is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with estimated sales of over 350 million records worldwide. It was reported by Rolling Stone that his titular album Thriller is the best selling of all time and was the first LP to be recognized for selling 30 million copies according to the Recording Industry Association of America.