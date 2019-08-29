The Family Of Missing Connecticut Mother Jennifer Dulos Releases An Emotional Statement

Five children are still without their mother as Jennifer Dulos remains missing.

Despite massive search efforts and the continuous support of the New Canaan, Connecticut, community, 50-year-old Jennifer Dulos remains missing. She is a mother of five children, ranging in age from 8-years-old to 13-years-old. She was last seen on May 24 when dropping her kids off at school.

The primary suspects in the case are Jennifer’s estranged husband Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis. Despite having identified suspects, law enforcement still needs more evidence. In addition, their primary goal is still to bring Jennifer home alive.

Jennifer’s family recently released an emotional public statement, according to Patch.

Jennifer’s five children are currently living with their grandmother, Gloria Farber, in New York City. Since May 22, just two days before their mother went missing, Fotis has not seen his children, despite several attempts. In spite of the tremendously painful circumstances, Jennifer’s family has found comfort in the support granted to them by the community. Many people from all over the country have come to the family’s aid in this challenging time to do whatever they can to help bring Jennifer home to her kids. There have been Facebook groups started, bracelets made, and many, many, flyers with Jennifer’s information passed out.

Carrie Luft is the official spokesperson for Jennifer’s family and friends. On Wednesday, she released their emotional public statement.

“The terrible reality is that Jennifer is still missing. Jennifer’s family and friends want the people of New Canaan to know how much we appreciate the ongoing efforts and actions of the New Canaan Police and the greater New Canaan community: candles, bracelets, flyers and more. We thank each and every one of you who is helping to keep the focus on bringing justice for Jennifer. Your support helps sustain us.”

On the night that Jennifer was declared missing, a substantial amount of her blood was found on the floor of her garage. This caused police to believe that Jennifer was likely the victim of a surprise attack in her own home. If she did live through the attack, she would have sustained significant injuries.

On that same night, Fotis and his girlfriend were reportedly caught on video surveillance driving around town and depositing bags in various dumpsters. The victim’s bloodied garments were found in the bags. They were both arrested for tampering with evidence and interfering with the investigation. They are currently out on bail and have both pleaded not guilty.