Tori Spelling Exposes Major Cleavage In Plunging Bathing Suit

Tori Spelling is flaunting her beach body this week, and fans of the actress are likely thrilled to see her having some fun.

According to The Daily Mail, Tori Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, took a vacation together this week, and the time away was seemingly just what they needed to sneak a little romance in.

Photos of the pair snuggling up in Hawaii on Wednesday hit the internet and revealed that Tori and Dean have been engaging in some major PDA. The couple are seeing kissing and hugging as they enjoy some fun in the sun and look out over a gorgeous view.

In one photo, Spelling shows off her beach style by rocking a plunging, colorful, striped, one-piece bathing suit. The sexy swimwear flaunted the BH 90210 star’s ample cleavage, toned arms, and long legs.

Tori had her long, blond hair parted down the middle and pulled back in a bun at the base of her head. She also rocked a full face of makeup in the snapshots, which included a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark red lip.

Spelling accessorized her glam look with a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses, some large, gold hoop earrings, and a bracelet on her wrist.

According to the Today show, Tori Spelling recently opened up about her figure, revealing that she has had plastic surgery procedures in the past, but that she hasn’t gone under the knife as much as some fans may believe.

“The one thing for me that has stuck forever was the plastic surgery thing. I literally had my nose done and my boobs done, and that’s it. I’m constantly reading that I’ve done more,” the actress revealed of the rumors.

“People have been talking about me having plastic surgery since I was 17. I remember my dad saying, ‘Don’t worry. It will go away next week.’ But that one thing has stayed with me my entire career,” Tori added.

Recently, Spelling did admit that she does look different from the days of her youth, and that her own children — Stella, Liam, Beau, Hattie, and Finn — didn’t recognize her when she showed them old reruns of Beverly Hills, 90210.

Currently, Tori is starring in a reboot of the hit ’90s show, but with a twist. She’s playing a mostly fictionalized version of herself as the series follows her as she and her former co-stars try to get a 90210 revival going.

Fans can see more of Tori Spelling by following her on social media or tuning into BH 90210 Wednesday nights on Fox.