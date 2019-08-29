Tammy Hembrow Exposes Braless Chest In Daring See-Through Outfit

Tammy Hembrow took to popular social media site Instagram on Wednesday night to share another racy photo of herself as she enjoyed a night out.

In the snap, the fitness model takes a mirror selfie in the middle of an empty dining space. She wears a matching pink outfit featuring a tiny crop top that shows off her braless chest underneath that leaves little to the imagination and a short skirt that hugs her curves and busty backside. The skirt is also slightly see-through, revealing the model’s high-waisted, hot-pink string bikini bottoms underneath. The space in between the top and skirt leaves the fitness guru’s abdomen completely exposed and allows viewers to see how hard she works in the gym to achieve her toned, chiseled middle.

Tammy completed the look with her long, blonde tresses worn loose and wavy down her shoulders and back. She wore a face full of makeup, including thick black-lined eyes and lashes and pink-painted lips. She accessorized with a small matching pink bag slung over her shoulder with a gold chain and left her butterfly tattoo on her right forearm on display.

In the caption of the post, the 25-year-old gives a shout-out to the designer behind her outfit, Fashion Nova.

Her 9.8 million followers left close to 250,000 likes on the post in the first five hours of being posted. In addition, over a thousand comments complimenting the model and making remarks about her outfit were left. Many of them also tried to figure out where she was, with a general consensus pointing toward FaZe House, also known as Clout House, which houses a group of YouTubers and social influencers.

“I loooove your butterfly tattoo,” one Instagram user commented.

“You’re just perfect i admire you because you have 2 amazing kids and you still look amazing,” another adoring fan wrote, following up with a red heart emoji.

Loading...

“Pretty in pink,” yet one more follower chimed in.

According to news.com.au, the Australian model publicly stated that she wasn’t always the gym rat she is today and that she’s had to work hard on her fitness and nutrition goals to achieve her figure. She added that she used to be heavier and less toned, but that all changed when she learned more about nutrition.