Victoria Justice Goes Shirtless In See-Through Bra At Hollywood Event

Victoria Justice showed up to the Pandora Jewelry Relaunch in Los Angeles on Wednesday and stunned in a skimpy little outfit.

According to The Daily Mail, Victoria Justice went shirtless in some revealing clothing as she posed with her thumbs through her belt loops and smiled for cameras on the red carpet.

The former Nickelodeon star showed off her sexy style as she skipped the shirt and went straight to the bra. Justice rocked a see-through, black lacy bra with a black blazer over top. The lingerie flaunted the actress’s ample cleavage, flat tummy, and impressive abs as she paired the racy look with some light-colored jeans.

Victoria wore her hair parted down the middle and styled the long, dark locks in straight, shiny strands that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

Justice also donned a full face of makeup for the outing, rocking darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink eye shadow, some peach blush on her cheeks, and a dark berry color on her lips.

Victoria accessorized her edgy look with some small earrings, multiple gold chains around her neck, a bracelet on her wrist, and rings on her fingers. She also had a black purse slung over her shoulder and wore some bright pink heels to complete the ensemble.

Back in 2015, Victoria Justice opened up to Health about how she keeps her figure fit and healthy, revealing that she likes to take vitamins in order to keep her feeling good.

“I’m all about the supplements. I take fish oil every single day, as well as vitamin D, magnesium, B complex, vitamin C. I drink lots of water, and I’ve been trying to do daily wheatgrass shots, but they’re awful and I have to plug my nose. We also have this shake in my house that we pretty much have every morning. It’s made of rice milk, bananas, Udo’s oil and protein powder. I’ve been drinking it ever since I was little,” the actress stated.

Victoria also claimed that she tried to meditate every single day in order to keep her grounded and support her mental health.

She also revealed that she liked to work out her entire body and had a trainer that made her do pushups, squats, crunches, jump rope, and lift weights.

Justice also admitted during the interview that her guilty pleasures consist of eating sushi and collecting jeans.

Fans can see more of Victoria Justice by following her on social media.