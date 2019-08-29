Anastasiya Kvitko Drops Jaws In The Tiniest Thong Swimsuit Instagram Will Allow

Anastasiya Kvitko’s name is sky-rocketing for a reason. The European now goes by her own name as well as her “Russian Kim Kardashian” moniker. It’s been quite some time since The Sun dubbed this beauty Russia’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians star equivalent. With arguably more curves than the great Kim K herself, Anastasiya has been making a name for herself on social media. Regular figure-flaunting updates generally leave little to the imagination.

Anastasiya seems to use Instagram in two ways. The model will deliver permanent posts for her 10.1 million followers, but she will likewise tease her fans by taking to the platform’s Stories. Anything posted via this method only remains live for 24 hours.

On Thursday, Anastasiya took to her Stories. The model was in selfie mode, but she hadn’t toned her look down. The brunette was flaunting her eye-popping curves in what may well be the tiniest swimsuit ever – while Instagram doesn’t seem to have any specific swimwear rules, it does urge its users to abide by a no-nudity policy. Anastasiya definitely stuck to the rules today, but only just. The star was spilling out of a barely-there black thong swimsuit as she arched her back on her bed.

The thin-strapped one-piece did cover Anastasiya’s stomach, but the booty and cleavage-flashing were pretty substantial. That said, so was the reminder that curves are only one half of this girl’s appeal. Anastasiya is one heck of a beauty. She did also appear to showcase two similar swimsuits in her Story: while one was black, the other was blue.

Anastasiya’s black swimsuit has not yet appeared on her feed. Given that the model often gives fans sneak previews via her Stories, the look may just land on the star’s account in the not-too-distant future.

Anastasiya’s career may seem set in stone, but the beginnings were rocky. As The Sun reports, she was turned down from the modeling industry for being too curvy. This hard-hitter won’t let a few body-shamers get to her, though. The star offered a few words about her past and present fitness activities.

“When I was a child I was into athletics, and now I just try to stay fit and go to the gym four times a week,” she said.

As for her diet, Anastasiya seems to pay attention to what she eats.

“I don’t eat meat and chicken, I avoid fast food and choose a healthy diet. It is not hard to find organic food shops in the USA. And I do not use Photoshop,” she added.

Fans wishing to see Anastasiya’s next update go live should follow her Instagram.