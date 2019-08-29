Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Serious Skin In A Tan Bikini

Alessandra's flashing her abs in a skimpy bikini at the beach.

Alessandra Ambrosio didn’t leave much to the imagination in her latest stint modeling looks from her swimwear range, GAL Floripa. The stunning model had her very toned figure on full display in a jaw dropping new photo shared to Instagram which showed her rocking a metallic tan two-piece during a beach photo shoot.

The ex-Victoria’s Secret model undoubtedly had heads turning as she flaunted her seriously toned body in the revealing swimwear look while she flashed her abs in the photo uploaded on August 28.

The sizzling snap showed Alessandra walking along the sand in the two-piece look, which included a metallic one-shoulder bandeau-style top and a pair of matching string bottoms with shells on both strings that dangled on either side.

38-year-old Alessandra – who co-founded GAL Floripa with her close friend Gisele Coria and sister Aline Ambrosio – had her long brunette hair flowing down as she strutted along the beach in the revealing swimwear number.

The Brazilian beauty also didn’t skimp on the accessories as she flashed her flat and toned abs and long, lean legs. Alessandra sported gold hoop earrings in both ears, bracelets on both of her wrists, and several chains around her neck as she gave the camera a very sultry stare.

In the caption, the swimwear brand confirmed that the gorgeous star was rocking a look from the Galactic Sun collection in the color Terra.

Shortly before the new shot was shared on GAL Floripa’s account this week, Alessandra was spotted with her girlfriends as they all hit the beach together and showed off their own bikini bodies.

Splashing around in the water with Aline, Gisele, and Brazilian artist Lorrayne Mathias, the trio all modeled different looks from the range that launched earlier this year as they emerged from the ocean together.

The gorgeous mom of two previously gathered her girl gang at the beach for a much more revealing shot.

As The Inquisitr noted, the ladies all put their derrieres on display in the sand while showing off GAL Floripa’s skimpy bikini bottom selection in a range of different colors.

Alessandra has previously opened up about all the hard work and dedication that goes into getting a rock hard body like hers.

“It’s very important to lead a healthy lifestyle, which includes a balanced diet and exercise,” the former Victoria’s Secret model previously told Harper’s Bazaar.

However, the star also admitted that hitting the gym and staying healthy isn’t all about making changes on the outside for her.

“I think my motivation is more to stay healthy than look good,” Alessandra confessed.