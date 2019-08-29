Brittany Cartwright Attempts To Play ‘Peacemaker’ Amid ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Feud

Her husband is at odds with half the cast.

Brittany Cartwright isn’t happy about her Vanderpump Rules co-star’s current feuds.

During a new interview, Cartwright, who has been known to diffuse tense situations between her co-stars in the past, opened up about her attempts at being the “peacemaker” amid the drama within her cast.

“I try to be a peacemaker as much as I can,” she told Us Weekly on August 28. “I feel like I’m a good listener, and I just try to be there for my friends and help them work through it.”

“I don’t get mad very easily. It takes a lot to, like, aggravate me, so I feel like I can, like, see both sides better than a lot of people can, so I’m definitely the mediator and I like to bring everybody together,” she continued.

Over the past several weeks, rumors have been swirling in regard to tension between Kristen Doute and her former best friends, Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney, both of whom were absent during a recent event in Los Angeles for Doute’s T-Shirt line. Although the event was attended by the majority of her other co-stars, including Maloney’s husband, Tom Schwartz, and rumored new cast member Dayna Kathan, Schroeder and Maloney were noticeably absent.

Doute was also absent during a couple of important events for her co-stars, including Maloney and Schwartz’s second wedding and Schroeder’s engagement party with Beau Clark.

“To me, it’s more fun when we can all hang out and get along,” Cartwright added.

That said, Cartwright acknowledged that when it comes to the cast of Vanderpump Rules, they have a show for a reason.

Cartwright went on to tell Us Weekly magazine that while her husband, Jax Taylor, had been previously known for his hot-headed behavior, she has since taught him to slow down before engaging in drama with his co-stars instead of lashing out right away.

“He’s trying to take a step away, breathe for a second, and figure it out whenever he cools down,” she explained.

Earlier this month, Taylor made headlines when he seemingly unfollowed a number of his Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including his longtime friend Tom Sandoval, Sandoval’s girlfriend, Ariana Madix, and Doute. However, Doute has since revealed on Twitter that Taylor didn’t just unfollow her, he blocked her as well.

Cartwright, Taylor, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8 but a premiere date has not yet been set.