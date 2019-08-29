Kendall Jenner Flashes Bare Chest Under Ridiculously Tiny Crop Top

Kendall Jenner is not afraid to show off her supermodel body. Even on her off days she steps out looking chic and sexy, and this week was no exception.

According to The Daily Mail, Kendall Jenner was snapped by paparazzi in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and the Victoria’s Secret Angel left little to the imagination with her skimpy outfit.

Jenner was seen sporting a long-sleeved, olive green crop top, which showcased her tiny waist, flat tummy, and extremely toned abs. The shirt was so short that it barely covered Kendall’s braless, bare chest and flaunted her underboob for the world to see.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star paired the tiny top with some light-colored jeans and white sneakers. She had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fell behind her back.

Jenner also rocked a full face of makeup for the outing, which consisted of darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip. She also accessorized her look with a pair of trendy sunglasses, some small, dangling earrings, and a little black purse, which she had slung over her shoulder as she strolled the streets of L.A.

As a supermodel, Kendall Jenner’s style is often emulated by fans and other stars. However, the reality star admits she’s not perfect when it comes to her beauty routine, and that’s okay.

According to Best Health, Jenner recently opened up about the struggles she faces trying to perfect her makeup look, revealing that she can’t ever seem to get her eyeliner the way she wants it.

“I get tips all the time but I think also subconsciously you’re kind of learning from everything that people do to you and you learn what looks good on you and what doesn’t. That’s not a tip but that’s the biggest thing I’ve picked up on,” she says when asked for beauty advice.

Kendall also dished on what she likes the most about walking some of the biggest runways in the world.

“The thing I love most about my job is all the new friends I make and all the cool places I get to travel and all the creative minds I get to meet,” Jenner stated of her career.

Of course she’s not always in model mode. Kendall admits that she loves to indulge in pizza, pasta and hamburgers, as well as chicken wings when the mood strikes.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kendall Jenner’s sexy looks by following the model on social media.