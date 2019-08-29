‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Reveals If She’s Still Friends With Vicki Gunvalson’s Daughter

Tamra Judge was close with Briana Culberson when she lived in California.

Tamra Judge and Briana Culberson, the daughter of Vicki Gunvalson, were close when Culberson and her family resided in Orange County, California, but where do they stand today?

During an August 28 interview with Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member admitted that while she and Culberson haven’t spoken very often since she and her family relocated to North Carolina for a simpler lifestyle, they are still on good terms.

“She’s in North Carolina, so I don’t really see her very often. But when she’s in town, yes [we do see each other],” Judge explained. “We’ve always had a good relationship.”

Culberson and her family, including her husband, Ryan Culberson, and their two sons, moved to North Carolina at the end of 2017 after spending many years together in Southern California. At the time, Ryan explained to his fans and followers on Instagram that he and his wife were moving to the east coast to get away from the stress and pressure of Orange County.

Nearly two years later, Judge told The Daily Dish that Culberson is a more relaxed person, mainly due to the fact that there aren’t cameras following her as they were during her time in California. While Culberson is much further from her mother now that she’s living in the east coast, her husband has family in North Carolina.

“They have a property on so many acres and no neighbors. They just have a good life,” Judge added.

During her own interview with Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish last year, Gunvalson explained why Culberson’s new life in North Carolina works for her and admitted that the life she hoped Culberson would have in Orange County was not what her daughter wanted.

Loading...

“She wants rural. She wants to go to the corner and get her strawberries and her sweet corn, her bacon from the pig farm. It’s crazy, but that’s what she does,” Gunvalson explained at the time.

According to Gunvalson, her daughter wasn’t about the busy Orange County lifestyle, or the pressure to keep up with the Joneses with blonde hair, tall shoes, and surgically enhanced features. As Gunvalson explained, Culberson simply isn’t “that girl.”

Instead, she described Culberson as a country bumpkin.

To see more of Judge, Gunvalson, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.