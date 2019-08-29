Ashley Graham’s Booty-Shaking, Baby Bump-Flaunting Video Hits 1.8 Million Likes On Instagram

Ashley Graham broke the Internet with her latest video share. Currently pregnant with her first child, the 31-year-old hottie sent fans into a frenzy with a cheeky video that showed her rocking her curves and fully embracing her voluptuous figure.

Shared to Instagram on Tuesday, the video showed Ashley flaunting her ever-growing baby bump in style. Clad in a skintight, thigh-skimming minidress – a jaw-dropping, leopard-print number by Danish fashion house Ganni – the gorgeous mother-to-be proudly displayed her bountiful curves as she filmed herself dancing in an elevator.

In classic Ashley Graham fashion, the body-positivity icon exuded exuberance as she showed off her full figure in the curve-hugging minidress. Boasting an elegant, square neckline, the daring piece beautifully framed Ashley’s generous decolletage, highlighting her shapely chest.

Sporting a beaming smile, the bubbly supermodel broke into a sexy little dance as she showcased her baby bump in the tight-fitting attire, all the while looking radiant and happy. The result was a sassy, free-spirited video that brought Instagram to its knees, racking up more than 1.8 million likes.

“Pregnancy goals!” fashion hairstylist Justine Marjan, who regularly tends to Ashley’s photo-shoot looks, commented on the post, with 118 people agreeing.

The dress, which was covered in leopard spots, put Ashley’s prominent baby bump front and center. Loose ruffles hemmed the dangerously short dress, calling even further attention to her strong thighs. Ruffled details adorned the outfit’s long sleeves as well, adding a delicate, feminine touch to the nearly-racy piece.

Ever the glam queen, Ashley topped off her look with a pair of chunky drop-down gold earrings. A gold ring sparkled on her finger, complementing the rest of her accessories, which also included a trendy black purse. She wore her raven tresses with a mid-part, pulling back her long locks in a tight, sleek bun. The simple yet elegant hairstyle emphasized her beautiful features.

“How did you get even cuter preggo? Like how is it possible I don’t understand,” fellow Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Emily Ratajkowski wrote under Ashley’s post.

“@emrata like actually! @ashleygraham we need answers! Mama you’re shining so bright!” DailyMail reporter Annita Katee replied to Emily’s comment.

The dark-haired beauty parted her thighs in a provocative manner, rattling her hips as she filmed herself from the side. After that, she spun around to face the mirror and put her baby bump front and center.

Showing her playful side, Ashley flashed a wide smile to the camera, blowing a raspberry in the mirror. The cheeky video drove fans into a meltdown, and had followers flocking to the comments section to compliment Ashley on her sexy look and smoldering attitude.

Loading...

“A pregnant woman embracing her curves is absolutely breathtaking take notes ladies..” read one message.

“What a woman,” was another reply, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

While obviously loving her leopard-print look, Ashley’s fans didn’t hesitate to make joking, good-humored remarks on her seductive dance moves.

“That’s how you got that baby,” wrote one person, trailed by a face-with-tears-of-joy emoji.

“Ain’t that how you got pregnant in the first place!!!” penned another, ending their comment with a heart emoji.