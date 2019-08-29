Mandy Moore Pays Tribute To Ex, DJ AM, On 10th Anniversary Of Death: ‘I Miss You Every Day’

It’s hard to believe that it’s already been 10 years since Adam ‘DJ AM’ Goldstein died in his New York City apartment.

Since his death, friends and family members have been reeling in the loss and though time has healed his loved ones a little bit, some are still having a tough time with things. As fans know, AM was linked to Mandy Moore for a bit of time in 2007. According to Radar Online, the famous pair dated for a few months before calling it quits and remaining friends up until his death in 2009. Yesterday, on the anniversary of his death, Moore took to her Instagram page to share a photo of the late DJ as well as a gut-wrenching caption.

In the photo, Adam was all smiles as he pointed to the sky and looked directly into the camera. He wore his hair spiked up and sported a bit of scruff in the snapshot. In the caption of the image, Mandy shared a heartfelt tribute to her late friend.

“It’s been 10 years. There are so many times I still find myself wanting to tell you about something funny or strange or exciting. I miss your contagious, guttural laugh and your hugs. The best hugs. Miss you every day but today is always hard.”

So far, the post has earned Moore a ton of attention, racking up over 63,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments. Some followers took to the photo to send their love and prayer to the This Is Us star while countless others shared memories of the late DJ. A few others simply commented on the photo with heart emoji.

“Seeing this face just brought me joy,” one follower wrote with a series of red heart emoji.

“Aww He’s always with you in Spirit!!!,” another Instagram user chimed in.

“I lost my best friend 10 years ago today too! Hard day! Pray they are both happy and watching over us,” another fan wrote.

According to Radar Online, Golstein died at the age of 36-years-old on August 28, 2009. An autopsy revealed that he died from an accidental overdose from acute intoxication from the combination of cocaine, oxycodone, hydrocodone, Ativan, Klonopin, Xanax, Benadryl, and Levamisole.”

Though it was ruled accidental, a lot of people have speculated that the death may have been a suicide since nine OxyContin tablets were found in his body and he reportedly barricaded the door when police tried to enter. After his death, celebrities flooded the internet with thoughts and prayers to Adam’s family and friends.

Luckily, Mandy is still trying her best to keep his memory alive.